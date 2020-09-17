Miranda Lambert’s House: Where Husband Brendan McLoughlin Calls Home

Miranda Lambert is back in Nashville tonight to perform during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards. She’s taking the stage at the famous Bluebird Cafe and will, appropriately, be singing her song “Bluebird,” Lambert shared on Instagram.

Lambert didn’t have to travel very far for this particular performance. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, split their time between her rural estate outside of Nashville and New York City.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lambert & McLoughlin Quarantined at Her 400-Acre Farm Outside Nashville

Lambert bought her massive property outside Nashville in 2016 for $3.4 million, according to Zillow. The estate is located in Primm Springs in Williamson County, about 50 miles southwest of Nashville. This is where Lambert and McLoughlin spent their time during the coronavirus lockdown.

Miranda Lambert's Home and Horse FarmTake a video tour of Miranda Lambert's home and horse farm property that is south of Nashville, Tennessee. The 400 acre property is perfect for Miranda's five horses and nine dogs. 2020-04-08T20:14:39Z

The property, which spans 400 acres, includes one main house and two smaller guest cabins. County Fancast reported the main house, which is about 3,500 square feet, came fully furnished and had a rustic design. But Lambert has added renovations since moving in. In April, she shared this picture from her updated kitchen, showcasing her colorful blue oven and white subway tile backsplash.

Lambert has also given fans glimpses of the exterior of her home. She performed from the front porch for the “ACM Presents: Our Country” special in April.

The main house is surrounded by trees but Lambert’s rural retreat includes an abundance of space for horses. Variety reported the property has fenced pastures that stretch for more than 75 acres as well as a horse barn.

A lake sits on the property, along with a dock and boathouse. Lambert also has the option of hosting concerts at her estate. According to Zillow, there is an open-air pavilion that can seat up to 60 people.

In early May, Lambert’s home was in the way of strong storms that hit the area. Lambert shared that a few trees were knocked down but that the rest of her property was untouched. She shared a picture next to an uprooted tree and wrote in the caption: “The storms that came through TN this weekend took a toll on our farm. So very thankful no one was hurt Including animals and structures. A ton of huge old trees just uprooted and snapped in half. I know, like us, a lot of folks in Nashville and surrounding area’s don’t have power. I think that’s the lesson, for me anyway. God keeps reminding us who’s in charge.”

The Couple Camped in an RV They Nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’ in Late Spring

Lambert and McLoughlin spent the late spring living in a 2020 Airstream Globetrotter that they nicknamed “The Sheriff.” They debuted the RV on Instagram on May 3. Lambert jokingly described herself and McLoughlin as “highway vagabonds” as she explained why they decided to hit the road:

When people ask me questions about all the traveling I’ve done, my answer is pretty much the same every time. “I’ve been everywhere but I haven’t seen much of anything.” I’ve been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show, and roll to the next town. I’ve only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I’ve been. After spending these last few months at home (a much-needed break and time to nest❤️) I realized something. Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music. I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband, and we decided to add a family member. Y’all Meet “The Sheriff. A 2020 Airstream Globetrotter. ( thanks @rocketcityrv ) I’ve been a vintage trailer collector for years and this is my very first new one. I’m letting go of a few vintage to make room for adventure in this silver gem! I don’t like change but I’m learning to embrace it. Until I get back on Elvira and tour, I’ll be pulling this rig all over the country. I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes.

Lambert shared on May 18 that they had made it to New York to visit family. She wrote on Instagram that the 1,000-mile trip took 6 days and that she and McLoughlin had been excited to cook her father’s “campfire casserole” recipe over a campfire. She proudly added that they had learned to set up camp in fewer than 10 minutes.

Lambert Purchased a $2 Million Manhattan Apartment in 2019

Lambert may prefer her Tennessee property but she also made sure she and McLoughlin would be comfortable during trips back to his native New York City. In Touch Weekly reported in May 2019 that Lambert had purchased a $2 million apartment in Manhattan. The magazine cited a “source” who explained that Lambert had “upgraded” McLoughlin’s lifestyle considerably. “Being a young NYPD officer, he wasn’t exactly rolling in money. But it seems Miranda likes spoiling him and doesn’t mind spending money to make him happy.”

But while the apartment might be comfortable, Lambert is still working on her comfort with NYC. She told People in November 2019 that the subway system made her nervous. “I’m scared of the stops. I know I won’t pay attention — I’m ADD — so I’ll be daydreaming and miss my place to get out.” She added that at the time, Manhattan was growing on her. “My heart is in Texas and Tennessee, but my husband has opened my eyes to a whole new world.”

McLoughlin has a very important reason to get back to New York City on a regular basis. He shares a son with legal associate Kaihla Rettinger, who is still based in the city. Rettinger gave birth to their son three days after McLoughlin met Lambert for the first time. Rettinger became pregnant while McLoughlin was engaged to another woman, professional soccer player Jackie Bruno.

