Mohamed Hadid’s ‘Hello, Grandchild’ Letter Hints Gigi & Zayn’s Baby Arrived

Mohamed Hadid, 71, couldn’t conceal his excitement for the birth of his new granddaughter. On September 16, the real estate developer posted a moving letter on Instagram to celebrate the arrival of Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik’s first child, which led many to believe his daughter was in labor or already gave birth.

Leading his 1 million Instagram followers to believe that Gigi’s baby girl has arrived, the caption for his handwritten letter. He wrote, “God The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid.”

The emotional letter read: “Hello, little grandchild, it is me. My heart is as happy as can be. I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear.”

“When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away,” Hadid continued. “I cried the tears because I knew, my heart would always belong to you.”

Hadid’s comments section quickly blew up with fans wanting to know exactly what his letter meant, but it’s clear that the birth of his granddaughter is imminent. One person commented that Hadid “wrote in Arabic with ‘safety my love Gigi.’ We say this usually when a mom [goes] to labor we say with safety and when the mom gives birth.”

On Father’s Day, Gigi Hadid also wrote a sweet note to her father on Instagram. She captioned a throwback picture, “Happy Father’s Day @mohamedhadid I love you sooooo much! Thank you for the best siblings, best food, best stories, and best laughs, Daddio!

Thus far, neither Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, or any other family member has posted anything on social media concerning the birth of the couple’s child. However, three weeks ago the supermodel, 25, shared the photos of her glamorous pregnancy shoot from July 26 with her 58 million followers.

She captioned the first look, “Growin an angel,” and her fellow famous friends swooned over the gorgeous photos. Lily Rose Depp wrote, “So so beautiful. Congratulations, Angel!” while Gisele Bundchen wrote, “It’s truly a magical feeling.” Kaia Gerber commented, “Gi, I’m so happy for you.”

Prior to the pregnancy shoot, Gigi Hadid received over 10 million likes after posting the rare couple photo with “baby daddy” Malik. Gigi Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid recently shared a photo with her sister’s growing belly that also went viral.

Bella Hadid captioned the photo, “June 11, 2020 …two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and Gigi’s is from @zayn. I love you both so freaking much -can’t stop crying.”

Zayn & Gigi Dated On & Off Before Reconnecting In December 2019

Gigi Hadid and Zayn first started dating in 2015, but broke up in 2018. While Gigi Hadid shared a brief fling with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, they broke up after two months of dating in October 2019.

On Valentine’s Day in 2020, Hadid posted an Instagram photo of Zayn at her family’s Pennsylvania farm, confirming their reconciliation. She wrote, “Z on the farm. December 2019.”

On April 29, TMZ was first to break the news that they were expecting their first child.

