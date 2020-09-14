UPDATE: Nicky Hilton & Husband James Rothschild Today

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, a fashion designer and a mother to two young girls, has typically maintained a more private life than older sister Paris. But she stepped back in front of the camera to participate in the new documentary This Is Paris, which debuted on YouTube on September 14.

Nicky was seen in the trailer for the film asking Paris whether she is happy. Nicky also commented on the trauma her older sister faced during childhood: “They say trauma… the mind may forget but the body never forgets. And it’s trapped in you. And it can come out whenever.”

What have Nicky Hilton and her husband, James Rothschild, been up to recently?

Here’s what you need to know:

Nicky Hilton Quarantined With Her Husband & Daughters at Their Long Island Home

Hilton and Rothschild made the decision to leave Manhattan when the coronavirus hit New York City. They decamped to their home in Brookhaven on Long Island with daughters Lily Grace and Theodora Marilyn.

In an interview with Footwear News on April 1, Hilton talked about the challenges of working from home while also trying to home-school her older daughter. She joked that she and other working mothers had to find secret spots in their homes to hide from their children in order to get any work done during the day.

Nicky Hilton Talks Juicy Couture, 'Tiger King' & More During Quarantine | Footwear NewsWe caught up with Nicky Hilton on April 1 to see how she was living during quarantine. She spoke about what it's like to be home with her kids, the charity she's participating in through her shoe line and more. Plus, special guests sister Paris and her mom Kathy chime in! #withme #nickyhilton #quarantine —– Like many people, Nicky Hilton is spending her time social distancing at home in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. While the designer and fashion influencer said she’s grateful for being able to leave New York City and isolate with her family, this new normal is also challenging. “My life has definitely changed,” she told FN during an Instagram Live interview today. “I had to leave my home and we are isolating in Long Island [New York]. It’s weird and it’s different. [But], most people can agree that the silver lining is that ones who are lucky enough can spend time with their family. I feel so connected to my friends and family more than ever.” Read more: https://trib.al/gAzdAem Subscribe to Footwear News: bit.ly/footwearnewsyoutube http://footwearnews.com CONNECT WITH FOOTWEAR NEWS Web: http://footwearnews.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/footwearnews Twitter: https://twitter.com/FootwearNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/FootwearNews/ Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/footwearnews/ Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2AwYd0M ABOUT FOOTWEAR NEWS FN is the must-read site for the shoe-obsessed. As the authority in footwear, FN keeps you up to date on top news in the industry, groundbreaking fashion trends and the who’s who in shoes. 2020-05-19T00:17:20Z

Hilton also laughingly talked about how her younger daughter learned to become an escape artist during quarantine: “Of all of the times for this to happen, my 2-year-old has just learned to break out of the crib. I’ll put her down for her nap and I’m all excited that I have an hour and a half break of free time, and I’ll be downstairs in the kitchen, and she will appear! She literally breaks out of the crib, unzips her little sleeping bag and comes downstairs.”

Hilton added that she and Rothschild entertained their children by “baking a lot” and watching Disney Plus. The couple was also pulled into the Tiger King phenomenon. Hilton said she and her husband finished the series in just two days.

In a separate interview with the New York Times, Hilton commented that the one positive aspect of the crisis was the opportunity to spend more quality time with family:

Just being together as a family is nice. My husband and two daughters have breakfast, lunch and dinner together every single day. I keep reading all these statistics about how divorce rates are soaring. I think this seclusion has been great for our marriage.

Hilton Recently Launched a New Shoe Collection & Donated Part of the Proceeds to Help Human Trafficking Survivors

Hilton has been a fashion designer for several years. Her work has included clothing, accessories and bags, but it was only recently that she got involved in footwear. She partnered with the company French Sole and debuted a shoe collection in late 2019.

The collection includes ballet flats, slippers and heels. Hilton told People in November 2019 that each shoe is named after either someone in her life, such as her mother and sister, or fictional characters. She explained that her intention was to create “timeless” styles that customers could have “in their wardrobe for years and years to come.”

Hilton used her line to give back during the pandemic. In April, she announced that she would donate 20 percent of all sales to the Lifeway Network’s COVID-19 Freedom Fund. The organization helps human trafficking survivors by providing housing and financial assistance.

Hilton & Rothschild Celebrated Their 5th Wedding Anniversary in July

Hilton and Rothschild celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on July 10. She commemorated the day by posting a throwback photo from their ceremony, which took place at Kensington Palace in 2015. Vogue reported that Hilton’s gown was made by Valentino and Rothschild’s suit was made by “Savile Row tailor Huntsman.”

The wedding took place at the royal residence likely due to Rothschild’s family connections. He is an heir to a European banking dynasty that dates back to the mid-1700s. The Standard reported at the time that the Rothschild family fortune was rumored to be as high as $700 trillion, but fact-checking website Snopes says the family’s net worth has been “grossly exaggerated.” In 2018, CNBC reported that the family’s wealth was challenging to ascertain due to how diversified their assets are.

