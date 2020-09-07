Nikki Ferrell Today: She’s Back Together With Her Husband Tyler Vanloo

September 7’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! features one of the most controversial seasons in the franchise’s history: The Bachelor season 18. The season starred Juan Pablo Galavis, who chose contestant Nikki Ferrell but did not propose (or say “I love you,” for that matter!). Galavis and Ferrell ultimately called off their relationship 6 months after their Bachelor season finale aired.

Bachelor Nation fans know that Galavis’s runner-up Clare Crawley is the next Bachelorette but where is Nikki Ferrell today, and did she find love? Ferrell married Tyler Vanloo in 2016, about two years after Ferrell’s break up with Galavis.

Ferrell & Vanloo Reunited in 2019 After Reportedly Splitting Up in 2018

Us Weekly reported in December 2018 that Ferrell and Vanloo had called it quits after two years of marriage. The outlet reported that a source informed them that the couple was “done,” after being “on the rocks” since they got married in 2016. Their social media accounts seemed to further point to the breakup when curious fans and followers noticed they had unfollowed one another and deleted photos highlighting their relationship.

In November 2019, Ferrell featured Vanloo on her Instagram, suggesting that the two were back together. She tagged Vanloo in a video taken during a hiking trip, which she called “one of the top 10 best days in [her] life,” referring to the two as “we” throughout the caption.

In May 2020, she shared a sweet selfie with Vanloo for his birthday. In the caption, Ferrell wrote, “Happy Birthday to my best friend, my number one travel buddy, the best pet Dad, my own personal photographer…. Life sure is fun with you in it.”

Ferrell has been open about her commitment to making relationships work in the past. After news spread of her split from Galavis, she told E! News that they really tried to salvage the relationship before ultimately deciding to split. She said, “I wasn’t going to quit. I’m not a quitter. I tried everything, he tried, too. It wasn’t just a one-side thing….we real-life tried, not TV-tried.”

Ferrell Tried to Avoid Having to Watch Her Re-Aired Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Ahead of the “Bachelor Greatest Seasons Ever” 3-hour special of her season on the show, Ferrell took to her Instagram story to admit that she had planned to be able to avoid it entirely. She told viewers that she thought the episode was airing two weeks ago and that she’d be able to skip out on watching it because she had plans to be away camping at the time “to avoid any embarrassment.” “But, I was wrong,” she continued, “And low and behold, it’s tonight. So.”

Ferrell amassed a sizeable Instagram following after her time on reality television and currently has 339,000 followers. In her bio, she says that she went back to her job as a nurse “post Bachelor life.”

Episodes of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! air on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC. The Bachelorette season 16 premieres on October 13.

