Nikki Ferrell Today: She’s Back Together With Her Husband Tyler Vanloo

September 7’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! features one of the most controversial seasons in the franchise’s history: The Bachelor season 18. The season starred Juan Pablo Galavis, who chose contestant Nikki Ferrell but did not propose (or say “I love you,” for that matter!). Galavis and Ferrell ultimately called off their relationship 6 months after their Bachelor season finale aired.
Bachelor Nation fans know that Galavis’s runner-up Clare Crawley is the next Bachelorette but where is Nikki Ferrell today, and did she find love? Ferrell married Tyler Vanloo in 2016, about two years after Ferrell’s break up with Galavis.
Ferrell & Vanloo Reunited in 2019 After Reportedly Splitting Up in 2018
Us Weekly reported in December 2018 that Ferrell and Vanloo had called it quits after two years of marriage. The outlet reported that a source informed them that the couple was “done,” after being “on the rocks” since they got married in 2016. Their social media accounts seemed to further point to the breakup when curious fans and followers noticed they had unfollowed one another and deleted photos highlighting their relationship.
Counting down the days until we are back adventuring in my favorite spot in the whole world!! We got up at 3:30 and headed out to Alberta Peak so that we could hike to the top by sunrise. It was already one of my most favorite hikes in Pagosa, but this experience made me fall in love with it even more. We reached the trail head at about 4:30 and started the trek up. It was pitch black and we had to wear headlamps to be able to see the trail, but the full moon helped and was also more than beautiful. It was dead silent other than our footsteps and heavy breathing, and there was not a soul in sight. When we reached the top we were excited to be the only ones up there. That on top of the world feeling was absolutely unreal! We hadn’t really used the drone a whole lot before, and the wind made it pretty challenging. Also, after being strapped to the backpack on the hike up, the battery was too cold and being glitchy. We were so nervous it was gonna fail or catch a gust of wind and crash over the peak! 🙈 (so take it easy on the drone footage criticism) All in all, that was one of the top 10 best days of my life and I wanted to finally share it with all of you. And if you ever get the chance to #visitpagosa I highly recommend it. 🏔❤️ I LOVE YOU COLORADO! Song credit: “Shake This Frost” by Tyler Childers
In November 2019, Ferrell featured Vanloo on her Instagram, suggesting that the two were back together. She tagged Vanloo in a video taken during a hiking trip, which she called “one of the top 10 best days in [her] life,” referring to the two as “we” throughout the caption.
In May 2020, she shared a sweet selfie with Vanloo for his birthday. In the caption, Ferrell wrote, “Happy Birthday to my best friend, my number one travel buddy, the best pet Dad, my own personal photographer…. Life sure is fun with you in it.”
Ferrell has been open about her commitment to making relationships work in the past. After news spread of her split from Galavis, she told E! News that they really tried to salvage the relationship before ultimately deciding to split. She said, “I wasn’t going to quit. I’m not a quitter. I tried everything, he tried, too. It wasn’t just a one-side thing….we real-life tried, not TV-tried.”
Ferrell Tried to Avoid Having to Watch Her Re-Aired Season of ‘The Bachelor’
Ahead of the “Bachelor Greatest Seasons Ever” 3-hour special of her season on the show, Ferrell took to her Instagram story to admit that she had planned to be able to avoid it entirely. She told viewers that she thought the episode was airing two weeks ago and that she’d be able to skip out on watching it because she had plans to be away camping at the time “to avoid any embarrassment.” “But, I was wrong,” she continued, “And low and behold, it’s tonight. So.”
Yesterday I walked off of my unit 2 Henson for the last time. It had been my nurse home for almost 8 years! I have learned so many things there, loved on so many patients and families, and have truly grown into the nurse I am today all on that floor. 2 Henson will always be a part of us for forever, but for now we moving on up to 4 West!!! I can’t wait to change all the lives, teach all the new baby nurses, and overcome all the new challenges with some of the greatest humans I’ve ever known. Thanks for the memories 2H. We are packing up all the kiddos and we will see y’all on 4W!
Ferrell amassed a sizeable Instagram following after her time on reality television and currently has 339,000 followers. In her bio, she says that she went back to her job as a nurse “post Bachelor life.”
Episodes of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! air on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC. The Bachelorette season 16 premieres on October 13.
