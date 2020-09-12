Oscar Pistorius: Where is the Olympic ‘Blade Runner’ Now?

Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, South African model and paralegal Reeva Steenkamp, through a bathroom door on Valentine’s Day 2013. The sentence the athlete received has been changed multiple times through appeals after the initial trial. The case will be investigated on tonight’s episode of Dateline NBC.

Pistorius and Steenkamp had been romantically involved in the months leading up to the shooting. In the early morning hours of February 14, 2013, Steenkamp was in the toilet cubicle in the bathroom when Pistorius fired four shots through the door, killing his girlfriend.

Pistorius told investigators that he’d believed there was an intruder in the bathroom and he thought Steenkamp was in bed. He said he did not realize it was her until he beat the door down with a bat, as it was locked from the inside.

Pistorius Is Serving Time in Prison & Is Not Yet Eligible for Parole

Pistorius was charged with Culpable Murder, which is comparable to a charge of manslaughter in the United States. Originally, he served 10 months in prison following the trial, but he was later released to house arrest.

A court later changed the charge to murder and sentenced Pistorius to six years in prison. Two years after that, Pistorius’ sentence was changed again. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the average minimum sentence for murder in South Africa. He did get credit for time served, so at the time of sentencing in November 2017, Pistorius had 13 years and 5 months left on his sentence.

He tried to appeal the conviction one last time in 2018, but it did not work, with the highest court in South Africa voting against his appeal. He will not be eligible for parole until at least 2023.

Pistorius Now Has an Estimated Net Worth of Around $50,000

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Oscar Pistorius had an estimated net worth of around $5 million at the time he was charged with Steenkamp’s murder. Now, in 2020, his net worth has fallen to around $50,000.

The estimate takes into account the fact that Pistorius lost all of his sponsorships and brand deals as well as having to spend thousands of dollars on legal fees. It is estimated that the trial cost him a staggering $7,000 a day.

Reports also suggest that Pistorius now sends hundreds of dollars to the Steenkamp family each month, starting in March 2013. They reportedly refused a $27,000 payment from the athlete years ago.

Pistorius sold his home in Pretoria where the murder took place for over $300,000, and he reportedly now owns two separate townhomes.

After the sentencing in 2017, Reeva Steenkamp’s family said that she could now “rest in peace,” according to The Huffington Post.

“They feel there has been justice for Reeva,” family lawyer Tania Koen told The Associated Press. “But at the same time, people must realize that people think this is the end of the road for them… the fact is they still live with Reeva’s loss every day.”

