Pamela Hutchinson Dead: The Emotions ‘Best of My Love’ Singer Dies at 61

Pamela Hutchinson, singer of the family musical group, The Emotions, died on September 18, 2020, as reported by the official group’s Facebook page. She was 61.

The Emotions’ announcement read: “In loving memory, we are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, Pamela Rose Hutchinson, on Friday, September 18, 2020. Pam succumbed to health challenges that she’d been battling for several years. Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace.”

“During this time, the family kindly asks for fans and friends to respect our privacy,” the statement continued. “We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved Pamela and of course your loving prayers. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, Pamela!”

While Hutchinson was not an original member of the band, she joined older sisters, Wanda Hutchinson and Sheila Hutchinson, during the mid-’70s to replace their other sister, Jeanette Hutchinson. She became a permanent member of the group in 2000, according to their All Music biography.

The Emotions’ Hits Include ‘Best of My Love’ & ‘So I Can Love You’

Originally from Chicago, the group started out as gospel singers known as the Hutchinson Sunbeams. After touring with their father, Joe Hutchinson, and singing with Jerry Van Dyke’s Children’s Gospel TV show, they leaned into their R&B and soul vibes and changed their name to The Emotions.

The Emotions debut album, So I Can Love You, was released in 1969. After signing with Columbia Records, Maurice White of Earth, Wind & Fire helped propel the girl group into superstardom. Together, they recorded the hit song, “Boogie Wonderland,” which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Disco Recording in 1980.

The famous girl group released nine albums throughout their career and had numerous hits including the iconic, “Best of My Love.” The track “Best of My Love” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Pop & R&B charts, won them their first Grammy for Best R&B Performance By a Duo or a Group With Vocals, and went certified Platinum in the United States.

Tributes to Hutchinson Filled Social Media Following the News of Her Death

Tributes to Hutchinson filled Facebook and Twitter following the sudden news of her death. A fan commented on The Emotions’ death announcement, “I am so sorry to hear this sad news. My deepest sincere condolences to Ms. Pamela Rose Hutchinson’s family and friends. We will miss her beautiful voice, her memories and the legacy as the members from The Emotions will continue to live on. Rest in Heaven, until we meet again. You will be dearly missed.”

One person on Twitter wrote, “Just heard Pamela Hutchinson from the group The Emotions passed away Friday. I can’t even tell you how much I love that band and those sisters beautiful harmonies with Pam on Best Of My Love and Don’t Ask My Neighbors. RIP Pam. Thank you for the music.”

