Is Panera Bread Open on Labor Day 2020? Hours & Menu Specials

Panera Bread is OPEN on Labor Day this year, so if you’re craving a sandwich or some baked goodies Monday afternoon, Panera has you covered. The bakery chain only closes for three holidays each year – Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, though the restaurant occasionally has reduced hours for other holidays, depending on your location.

Although Panera Bread typically remains open on Labor Day each year, some locations may have limited hours or delivery services on Monday, so we always recommend calling ahead to check that your local store is open. You can look up your local Panera Bread restaurant by clicking here.

Panera doesn’t usually offer deals or specials for holidays, but you can still check out their menu by clicking here, and read more about their Coffee Subscription Service below. The bakery chain is open from 6:30 a.m. (depending on the location), to 9 p.m, Monday through Sunday. Here’s what we know about Panera Bread’s holiday hours of operation:

Panera Bread Only Closes For Three Federal Holidays Each Year – Thanksgiving, Christmas Day & Easter Sunday

Although there has been some confusion about Panera Bread’s holiday schedule over the years, Heavy has confirmed with several Panera stores and representatives that the chain is only closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Easter Sunday each year. However, certain websites state that Panera Bread is open 365 days a year, while others claim that the store is only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas, so it doesn’t hurt to call your local store before making a trip.

Because the bakery restaurant is chain-operated, specific hours vary from bakery-cafe to bakery-cafe, according to the Panera Bread website. “To find the hours for your neighborhood Panera Bread, please begin the process of placing an order here. Once you select a location and date/time, you will see more specific hours of operation, including holiday hours,” the site states.

We also recommend turning on your GPS if you are searching for restaurants on a mobile phone, to get the most accurate hours for your nearest Panera Bread store.

Panera Specializes in Soups, Salads, Sandwiches & Baked Goods

Panera specializes in pastas, soups, sandwiches and salads, with a variety of options to choose from on. The store offers rotating seasonal specials, which typically change depending on the time of year – fall and winter features more soup and hot sandwiches, and there are a variety of new salads and fruity drinks in spring and summer. The restaurant also offers a wide selection of coffees, teas, juices and beverages, a plethora of dessert options and an enormous bakery filled with bagels, cream cheeses, cookies, pastries and more. Check out the full menu here.

Although Panera doesn’t usually offer deals or specials for specific holidays, the bakery chain recently launched a Coffee Subscription Service last February, which gives customers access to free hot drip coffee, iced coffee and hot tea of any size once every two hours during regular store hours. The service costs $8.99 per month, according to the website.

If that’s not tempting enough, Panera is also offering the first month free after you sign up. You can follow this link to get started. “Get any size, any flavor once up to every 2 hours, with unlimited refills while you’re in the cafe,” the Panera Bread website reads. “That means plenty of coffee to pair with your favorite bagel, breakfast sandwich, or sweet treat.”