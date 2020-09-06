Ramon Sosa, Murder-For-Hire Plot Survivor: Where is He Today?

Tonight’s episode of 48 Hours features interviews with Ramon Sosa, the survivor of a murder-for-hire plot planned by his then-wife Maria Sosa. Ramon Sosa worked with investigators to fake his own death to ensure Maria Sosa would be placed behind bars for her actions.

As can be seen in the sneak peek for the episode, Ramon Sosa worked with investigators to fake his own death, going as far as lying in his own “grave” with makeup on making it look as though he had been shot in the head and killed.

Reports differ regarding what Maria Sosa was willing to pay, but ABC 13 reported that she paid who she thought was a hitman $500 plus her husband’s wedding ring to have him killed, and other sources report the payment was $2,000 and her husband’s truck.

Sosa is a boxing coach, motivational speaker and gym owner in the Houston area and has spoken out about his experiences with domestic violence.

Sosa Wrote a Book About His Experience

“The undercover officer showed Lulu a picture of me dead with a bullet wound to the head…she believed him”

Ramon Sosa This picture made headlines around the world. I’m blessed to have live through it and now proud to help pic.twitter.com/shGNuNKR2i — Ramon Sosa (@rsosa67) August 6, 2019

In 2018, Ramon Sosa wrote a memoir titled I Walked in My Own Grave. The book’s description says that it “recounts in vivid detail the unbelievable events that led to his wife plotting to have him killed. The boxer turned businessman and motivational speaker faked his own death (complete with pictures from the grave) to take back his life and return to his family.”

The book’s description also states that the main goal is not to entertain, “but to help others see the warning signs they may be ignoring.” Sosa says in the book that his desire to save his marriage and image prevented him from leaving his abusive wife until it was too late.

“She knew what buttons to push to agitate me,” Sosa told ESPN in 2018. “We got into a little back-and-forth,” he said of a vacation in Puerto Rico that resulted in an altercation. After a call to hotel security that night placed by Maria, the couple slept in separate rooms.

When they filed for divorce, Ramon Sosa said his then-wife wanted “everything” from him, but he said they would split everything, which led to her finding someone she believed would kill him.

Sosa Speaks Out About Domestic Violence & Works as a Motivational Speaker

“I will continue to empower men and women around the world that see themselves in abusive relationships to speak out and get help. You are not alone!” Ramon Sosa pic.twitter.com/rVegFZO5N6 — Ramon Sosa (@rsosa67) August 8, 2019

Ramon Sosa spoke with The Sun in 2019 and said he plans to dedicate his entire life to speaking out about domestic violence and helping victims.

“Whether it is physical, mental or emotional abuse… please get help immediately,” he told the outlet. “I was fortunate to live through an abusive relationship. [Maria] tried for months to destroy my life. When all her plans didn’t work she decided to have me killed. I have dedicated my life to being a public speaker advocating on behalf of victims of domestic abuse.”

The story has been the subject of many TV episodes and segments, including being featured on CNN, Crime Watch Daily, ESPN, Inside Edition and the ID Channel.

“I will continue to empower men and women around the world that see themselves in abusive relationships to speak out and get help,” Sosa tweeted alongside a photo of him on a press tour for his book. “You are not alone!”

