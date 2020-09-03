Serial Killer Robert Hansen Was Sentenced to 461 Years, Life in Prison

As a continuation of ID channel’s Serial Killer Week, tonight’s episode of Mind of a Monster will take a look at the warped mind of serial killer Robert Hansen and his final taped confession. Hansen was serving 461 years in prison at the time of his death.

Hansen abducted women and hunted them down in the Alaskan wilderness in the 1970s during the construction of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. Hansen confessed to killing 17 women over a 12-year span and was sentenced in 1984.

Hansen was coined the “Butcher Baker” because he owned a small bakery in the downtown area. He’d moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1967 to get away from life in Iowa where he grew up, according to All That’s Interesting. According to the site, he was well-liked and had a knack for hunting.

Hansen died on August 21, 2014 in a hospital in Anchorage, according to the Washington Post. He was 75 years old at the time of his death. Hansen was incarcerated at a state prison in Seward, Alaska before being transferred to the Anchorage Correctional Center to receive medical attention.

Hansen Was Convicted of Four Murders

Robert Hansen, the Butcher Baker

In order to avoid having 17 separate trials, Hansen took a deal that convicted him of four murders. He had confessed to 17 murders and raping 30 women.

Hansen operated for years without being caught, but that all changed in 1983 when he picked up a 17-year-old dancer and sex worker named Cindy Paulson. The Lineup reported that Hansen offered her $200 for sex and then handcuffed her at gunpoint and took her to his home where he raped and tortured her.

Paulson had a chance to run away from him, and she did, leaving her shoes behind. She still had the handcuffs attached to her wrist when she flagged down someone to drive her to the hotel and call the police.

According to The Lineup, Hansen told police that she was lying and was just trying to extort money from him, but Anchorage Detective Glenn Flothe was already investigating topless bodies that were appearing all over town.

After obtaining a search warrant for Hansen’s home, detectives discovered souvenirs from his victims as well as a rifle and maps marked with “X”s of the bodies of his victims.

Hansen was sentenced to 461 years plus a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prior to being arrested and convicted of murder, Hansen had been arrested in Alaska more than once. In 1972, he was arrested for the abduction and attempted rape of a housewife and then later that year was arrested for raping a sex worker. His killing spree began less than a year later in 1973.

Hansen Died in 2014 at 75 Years Old

Everyone knew Robert Hansen as the local bakery owner, not the serial killer he truly was. The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster premieres Wednesday, September 2 at 9/8c. #WhoIsButcherBaker pic.twitter.com/CW7bUFtIIo — Investigation Discovery (@DiscoveryID) August 22, 2020

When he was confronted with the evidence taken from his home, Hansen denied any involvement in the murders at first. However, he soon began to blame the women he’d killed for his actions.

Some investigators believe that Hansen killed more women than he confessed to because of the timing of bodies being found as well as “X”s on his aviation maps that did not match up with his previous confessions.

Robert Hansen died in 2014 at 75 years old after being transferred to a medical facility.

