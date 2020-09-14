Does Sharna Burgess Have a Boyfriend? Is She Dating Anyone?

Dancing With the Stars season 29 premieres on September 13 and after a season away, professional dancer Sharna Burgess is back competing in the DWTS ballroom. Over the years, several professional dancers from the DWTS have dated or even gotten married, and some couples have emerged from past pro-celebrity pairings, too. As a fan-favorite dancer on the celebrity dance competition show, Burgess’s love life has been a topic of intrigue for viewers.

While Burgess has not gone public with a relationship or made any Instagram-official boyfriend announcements, it appears she is dating and actively looking for love with a partner. Read on for what we know about her relationship status right now.

Burgess Was in Talks to be ‘The Bachelorette’ in Australia Before COVID-19 Postponed Production Plans

Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down film and television production around the world, Burgess was considering taking on the leading role as Australia’s next Bachelorette. “The Bachelorette has been postponed, 100 percent. We’ve had to, for safety reasons. I mean, you just can’t take that risk. All of the other exciting opportunities that may have been possible [for me] have now been put on hold until further notice.”

She revealed, “I am absolutely looking for love. I am ready for love.” Burgess also elaborated on the kind of love she’s looking for, and the traits she’s seeking in a future husband, saying, “Someone who already has gone through their own journey to themselves and their career and is ready to build something with someone else now. And just love and support each other, honestly. I just wanna share life and memories and moments.”

When asked about the possibility of Burgess being the next Bachelorette star for the franchise’s Australia-based dating show, a representative for Channel 10 told Daily Mail Australia, “We welcome speculation about the identity of the new Bachelorette. We are thrilled that so many talented and accomplished women have expressed interest in appearing on the show. We are in the very early stages of casting and an announcement will be made in the coming months.”

Burgess Was Spotted Kissing an Unidentified Man in Public Earlier This Year

In May, The Daily Mail published photos of Burgess and a mystery man sharing some PDA at Bondi Beach in Sydney. The two cozied up on the grass while drinking coffee from to-go cups, sharing kisses. While it’s unclear if the two were in the early stages of dating or are in a full-fledged relationship, they certainly looked comfortable with being intimate with one another while out in public. At one point, Burgess was even caught looking at the paparazzi camera, suggested that she wasn’t shy about people knowing that there is a new potential love interest in her life.

When Burgess talked to ET about her potential role as The Bachelorette in Australia, she expressed that she thought it’d be unlikely for her to find love during the pandemic quarantine. She told the outlet in April that she was still considering the gig, saying, “It’s still a conversation. I never gave them a yes or no, but I was certainly leaning more towards the ‘yes’ side of it and then all of this happened. I’m not magically meeting my life partner whilst locked up in my house on my own. If it comes back around again and I’m still single and it’s still an opportunity then yeah, probably.”

Dancing With the Stars season 29 airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

