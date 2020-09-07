Slutty Sonny Dead at 20: Rapper’s Body ID’d in Los Angeles Car Crash

Rapper Slutty Sonny, whose real name is Jordan Williams, died after being involved in a car accident on August 31, as confirmed by Monsters and Critics. He was 20.

Sonny, a rising star through the underground rap scene in Atlanta, was considered missing for over a week until his body was identified through photos of the car crash victim were posted in a Facebook Group which searches for missing people. He was identified by his tattoos and the clothing he wore on the day he died.

The car accident report stated: On the early morning of 8/31/2020 the decedent was a pedestrian on the northbound I-5 freeway when he was struck by multiple vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.” Thus far, there are no reports of criminal charges associated with Sonny’s death. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Zedsu shared a message for Sonny’s fans and friends on his Instagram stories to confirm his death. He wrote, “To everyone still asking for updates, our brother was pronounced dead [on] August 31. We all at the house found out this information this morning. All of us are dealing with it in our own ways, so please be respectful of our mourning. If anyone, ANYONE, needs to express their emotions, my DMS will be open indefinitely.”

A change.org petition was started by a woman named Bri B. titled, “GET JUSTICE FOR SLUTTY SONNY,” wanting to know more information and details surrounding the rapper’s death.

California Highway Patrol Reported an Unidentified Victim Died at the Scene Following a Collision Involving an LA County Sheriff’s Transport Bus on August 31

However, Sonny’s car crash happened at the same time and location as when a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s transport bus hit and killed an unidentified pedestrian on August 31, as reported by CBS LA. A California Highway Patrol spokesperson told CBSLA that the car accident took place at around 3:20 a.m. local time on the northbound 5 Freeway near Osborne Street in Arleta.

Tributes to Sonny Filled Social Media Following the News of His Death

Sonny started making music in 2015 as reported by genius.com as part of the Vampire Cult, whose members include Desmond The Gray, Kamikaze Kay, and Lil Gloom. He was also a member of the 3AM movement.

Sonny made a name for himself with hit tracks such as “Arachnid,” “Blind Date,” and “Brawhalla.” His style and sound were often compared to the late rapper, XXXTenacion. Sonny released three EPs throughout his career, including The Life of Arachnid & Butterfly in 2018. In 2019, he released Teen SUiCiDE and REBELLiON!

Many fans on Twitter expressed their frustration that they didn’t discover Sonny’s music until recently. One user online tweeted, “RIP Slutty Sonny. Found Out About you in 2018 and was listening to your new releases and could tell you were on some different shit. My Fav songs from you being ‘In the dark’ and ‘Arachnid.’ You will be missed. I’m in shock.”

A lot of y’all just be talking…. but RIP Slutty Sonny, I discovered him back in 2018 and I told him to keep going and I knew he was going to make it, it’s unfortunate that he died, I thought he was going to be a future star. pic.twitter.com/MYyDSAKqRa — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) September 6, 2020

Rest In Peace to Slutty Sonny, I just heard he passed away a few days ago. Wow.. God rest his soul 🖤🙏🏾 — BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) September 6, 2020

words cant explain my emotions.. slutty sonny needs justice for what happened to him. may he rest in paradise within the stars and in peace

until we meet again broski

i always knew u was gonna b a star 👼 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/Zc4ConTW9X — sad (@sadsucca) September 7, 2020

Yo Rest In Peace to Sluttysonny, I never messed with him but prayers to his family and friends. Y’all make sure yo friends and family are ok never know what they feeling — B R Y🧬☄️🌑 (@I3RYY) September 6, 2020

