Is Starbucks Open on Labor Day 2020? Hours & Menu Specials

Starbucks is open for business this Labor Day, Monday, September 7, 2020. So if you want to treat yourself to some pumpkin spice or another delicious beverage, the store’s available.

Remember: store times could vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. So it’s best to check with your local store to see if they’re open, serving people inside, or only serving people to-go or delivery. The situation could vary depending on the store’s location. Read on to learn more about what Starbucks is doing today.

Starbucks Is Open on Labor Day

Starbucks is open for Labor Day in most locations. However, it’s always best to check your location for hours. Some locations may be closed because of the pandemic, while others may be closing early or opening late today. Other locations may still have their regular hours.

Check out the Starbucks locator here for more details.

You can order and pay through the Starbucks app to keep everything contactless at select stores. Many have delivery options too. Check your local delivery apps (like Uber Eats) to see if they are delivering Starbucks near you. The Starbucks Uber Eats page is here.

Other locations are letting customers use the Starbucks App to locate a store, order, and pay ahead. You can then pick up from a barista at the door, at the drive-through, or at the counter depending on the store’s options. Here are step-by-step instructions for digital ordering. Select locations are even offering grab-and-go where you can order in the cafe and take the order to go.

Starbucks Labor Day Specials & Menu Items

Here are some of the specials and menu items that Starbucks is currently offering.

As of August 25, Starbucks brought back fall favorites including its pumpkin spice flavor. The fall menu includes the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Salted Caramel Mocha, the Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino blended beverage, and bakery items like Pumpkin Scones and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins. Starbucks also has pumpkin bread again, and you can try seasonal flavors at home too, like the new Starbucks Maple Pecan K-Cup Pack or the Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Creamer.

Many Starbucks stores are open for entryway pickup, grab-and-go, and drive-through service, while most others are now offering in-store service again too. The stores will have enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols to keep employees and customers safe. In fact, all stores use a “Clean, Safe, and Ready” system. All employees must also have a pre-check before their shifts to check their temperatures, make sure they’re wearing facial coverings, and the like. Customers are asked to follow social distancing and safety protocols.

Starting September 15, Starbucks Rewards members can earn more options and stars. Starbucks notes:

Starting September 15, Starbucks® Rewards members can make the most of fall with more ways to pay and to earn Stars through the Starbucks® app and in the store. When the program launches, Starbucks Rewards members (in the US and Canada) can choose to pay with their preloaded Starbucks Card and earn two Stars per $1, or earn one Star per $1 spent when they scan and pay with a credit/debit card, cash, or select mobile wallets. Customers can also save a credit or debit card or a PayPal account within the Starbucks® app to pay directly, either in-store or while ordering ahead to earn one Star per $1 spent. Restrictions apply. (Restrictions apply. See Starbucks.com/rewards).

Learn more about those options here.

