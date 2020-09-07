Is the Stock Market Open on the Labor Day 2020 Holiday?

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are both closed on Monday, September 7 in observance of Labor Day, according to both websites. The bond market is also closed. Both markets will resume regular trading hours on Tuesday, September 8, opening at 9:30 a.m. ET and closing at 4 p.m. ET.

The next market holiday is Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, November 26. The hours will also be reduced the Friday after, on November 27. In regard to Thanksgiving, the NYSE website reads, “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 27, 2020 (the day after Thanksgiving).”

Although the stock market closed early the Friday before Memorial Day, it did NOT the Friday before Labor Day. Keep reading for a complete rundown of the stock exchange holiday schedule:

The Stock Market Closes For Most Federal Holidays & Has Early Closures After Thanksgiving & on Christmas Eve

Both NYSE and Nasdaq recently closed on July 3 to observe Independence Day, and will be closed again on Thanksgiving, the next market holiday. The stock market also closes early the day before or after certain holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The complete list of federal holidays that the NYSE and Nasdaq observes includes the following:

New Year’s Day (January 1) – closed

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 20) – closed

President’s Day (February 17) – closed

Maundy Thursday (April 9) – reduced hours

Good Friday (April 10) – closed

Friday before Memorial Day (May 22) – reduced hours

Memorial Day (May 25) – closed

Day before Independence Day (July 3) – reduced hours

Independence Day (July 4) – closed

Labor Day (September 7) – closed

Thanksgiving Day (November 26) – closed

Friday after Thanksgiving (November 27) – reduced hours

Christmas Eve (Decemeber 24) – reduced hours

Christmas Day (December 25) – closed

New Year’s Eve (December 31) – reduced hours

Regular trading hours for NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days, while bond markets typically close early at 2 p.m. According to both websites, there are two rules that dictate when the stock market closes during holidays that fall on the weekend:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

According to Kiplinger, the “core trading” stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, although both exchanges offer “pre-market” trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours from 4 to 8 p.m.

International Stock Markets Will Remain Open on Monday

Though U.S. stock markets are closed on Monday, international markets such as the London Stock Exchange and Asian stock markets will remain open on September 7, according to MarketWatch. The stock exchange often closes early the Friday before certain federal holidays, but that rule did not apply for Labor Day this year. NYSE and Nasdaq were both open for regular trading hours on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Other federal services affected by Labor Day include mail delivery, garbage pickup and most government services; the DMV and all county libraries, as well as local, state and federal courts are closed as well. National parks typically remain open on most holidays, although certain park services and offices may be unavailable.