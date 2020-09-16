‘Street Outlaws’ Star Christopher Scott Ellis Dies of Apparent Heroin Overdose at 39

Street Outlaws star Christopher Scott Ellis, better known as his nickname, “Kentucky,” died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as stated in his obituary posted on McDonald and New Funeral Home. He was 39.

Ellis’ cause of death stems from an apparent heroin overdose according to the police report obtained by TMZ. Cops said they were called to the reality star’s home on September 9, and found him dead. Police said he might’ve been dead for “several days” before they found him.

The police report stated that Ellis was “found slumped forward with his head laying on a table with a metal spoon, a liquor bottle, and a syringe nearby. Inside the syringe was a small amount of a dark liquid the officer noted as “consistent with heroin.” Police say that there were no signs of foul play.

Ellis is survived by his mother, Loleta Sullins, three brothers, Robbie Ellis, Quentin Ellis, and Logan Justice, and three sisters, Amanda Scothorn, Alana Messer, and Amanda Whobrey.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes state that a graveside service will be held for Ellis on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. local time.

Friends Tried to Check on Ellis Several Times Before He Was Found Dead, According to the Police

Ellis’ roommate told the police that he last saw him two days before he was found dead. The roommate stated that “he attempted to check on him several times but his door was closed and locked,” as reported by TMZ. The roommate said he “contacted two mutual friends to come over and get the locked door open, and that’s when they discovered he was deceased.”

Cops noted that the roommate knew Ellis struggled with alcoholism but has no idea he was taking drugs such as heroin. However, the two mutual friends said that they were aware Ellis had “both drinking and opiate problems.”

‘Kentucky’ Was a Fan Favorite on Discovery’s ‘Street Outlaws’

Ellis, born on November 7, 1980, was raised in Pendleton County, Kentucky, and graduated from the Log Cabin Learning Center in Morgan. He tried out several different career paths before landing a role at the Midwest Street Cars Automotive, where the mechanic became known for his strong work ethic and wonderful sense of humor.

“Kentucky” was an original cast member when Street Outlaws first premiered on Discovery in 2013, and continued to guest star on the show for several season. However, the last time e appeared on the series was in 2018.

“Chris, a skilled hunter, loved spending time outdoors. He was generous and kind and knew exactly how to make the people he loved to smile,” the obituary states. “Chris was a dearly-loved brother, son, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

