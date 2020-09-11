Are Tamar Braxton & David Adefeso Still Together?

Tamar Braxton has been dating financial advisor David Adefeso for the past two years and their relationship took a tumultuous turn recently. Adefeso recently filed a restraining order against the Love & War singer, The Blast reported. Adefeso asked for a restraining order against the Braxton Family Values star in a Los Angeles County Court due to domestic violence.
After filing the restraining order, Adefeso posted a video on his YouTube channel where he spoke more about the domestic violence claims against Braxton.
“It’s been two years. You can’t forget that love,” he said in the video. “I loved Tamar with my entire heart. I loved her from day one with my entire heart. My heart, my body, my soul, my spirit. I loved her with everything I had. And I stood by her through thick and thin. I went to bat for my girl, as a man should, no matter what, and I’ll continue to do it today.”
Adefeso, 50, also spoke about a violent incident that occured while he was driving and said that Braxton attacked him. Braxton claimed that he was the aggressor and threatened to commit a murder-suicide according to The Blast.
“A blow to my neck, my jugular,” Adefeso said. “For those of you who know about medicine and the jugular, that’s what carries blood to your brain. When you’re hit there, it discombobulates you. I thought I was going to crash. I was driving fast.”
He said that allegations that he was the aggressor are an “absolute falsehood.”
“I never, ever laid a hand on Tamar Braxton or any woman in my entire life,” he said. “There’s a criminal investigation that’s going on, I’m the victim, and the truth will come to light.”
Adefeso also released a statement to PEOPLE:
“My court filing, which is a public document, goes into great detail about the situation that unfolded between us. It states the most salient issue — namely, that I was the victim in this situation. As I document in the filing, I am actually the victim of domestic abuse. One in seven men experience severe physical violence, yet it remains a silent epidemic. As humiliating as this is, I must speak out for my own truth and others who do not have a platform. And although not part of the filing, I must affirm here and now that I have never physically abused Tamar before, during or after our relationship. Period.”
Adefeso confirmed in the video that he and Braxton are no longer together. He said that they are “separated and we’re pretty much over” but “the love never goes away.” He added that he would support her no matter what.
“No matter what she needs, I’ll be there as a support for her,” he said. “The way I’ve been from day one. Whatever she needs, I’ll be there. That’s my promise, and I will not speak ill against somebody I loved so much — I’ve always loved.”
Braxton Called Adefeso Her “Angel” After He Found Her After She Attempted Suicide
I’ve never had a mother in law until now. I had no Idea on what I was missing out on. Someone who truly loves you like their blood daughter all because you have fallen in love with a magnificent man. Never besides my amazing mother has another woman accepted me for all my flaws, prays for me and my heart @david.adefeso and also my amazing son. She sends me scriptures to read and they are always what I need. She gives me her blessings on things and will tell me when I’m wrong. I cherish every day that he blesses us with your love and spirit. love you mummy. I praise God that he made it so that I was your daughter. Happy 81st bday‼️‼️❤️ you are just as stunning as you were the day we met🥰😍
After Braxton’s suicide attempt in July, she and Adefeso seemed to be on good terms. Braxton even posted an Instagram post dedicated to him, calling him her “angel on earth.” Adefeso was the one who found Braxton unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Los Angeles, California on July 16 and called 911, PEOPLE reported.
“Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak,” the 43-year-old wrote in a now-deleted post according to USA Today. “You have had my ENTIRE back‼️ I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or ‘that’s that African man’ like I don’t have a mind of my own cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here.”
She continued: “Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you. … I couldn’t imagine what life would be like if you weren’t by my side. thank God I’m here and thank God for you.”
She revealed in August that they were engaged in that post as well.
