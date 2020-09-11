Are Tamar Braxton & David Adefeso Still Together?

Tamar Braxton has been dating financial advisor David Adefeso for the past two years and their relationship took a tumultuous turn recently. Adefeso recently filed a restraining order against the Love & War singer, The Blast reported. Adefeso asked for a restraining order against the Braxton Family Values star in a Los Angeles County Court due to domestic violence.

After filing the restraining order, Adefeso posted a video on his YouTube channel where he spoke more about the domestic violence claims against Braxton.

“It’s been two years. You can’t forget that love,” he said in the video. “I loved Tamar with my entire heart. I loved her from day one with my entire heart. My heart, my body, my soul, my spirit. I loved her with everything I had. And I stood by her through thick and thin. I went to bat for my girl, as a man should, no matter what, and I’ll continue to do it today.”

Adefeso, 50, also spoke about a violent incident that occured while he was driving and said that Braxton attacked him. Braxton claimed that he was the aggressor and threatened to commit a murder-suicide according to The Blast.

“A blow to my neck, my jugular,” Adefeso said. “For those of you who know about medicine and the jugular, that’s what carries blood to your brain. When you’re hit there, it discombobulates you. I thought I was going to crash. I was driving fast.”

He said that allegations that he was the aggressor are an “absolute falsehood.”

“I never, ever laid a hand on Tamar Braxton or any woman in my entire life,” he said. “There’s a criminal investigation that’s going on, I’m the victim, and the truth will come to light.”

Adefeso also released a statement to PEOPLE:

After Braxton’s suicide attempt in July, she and Adefeso seemed to be on good terms. Braxton even posted an Instagram post dedicated to him, calling him her “angel on earth.” Adefeso was the one who found Braxton unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Los Angeles, California on July 16 and called 911, PEOPLE reported.