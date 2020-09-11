Reality Star’s Boyfriend Files Restraining Order Ahead of New Docuseries Premiere

Singer and reality star Tamar Braxton is about to debut a new reality series on WE TV called Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life. It focuses on Braxton putting her life back together after splitting from longtime husband Vince Herbert and finding love again with David Adefeso.

But their happiness may be short-lived, as just a few days before the show’s premiere, Adefeso filed for a restraining order against Braxton. Here’s what you need to know about the incident.

Adefeso Is Alleging Domestic Violence

Tamar Is Ready for Her New Journey! 💯Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life

According to TMZ, Adefeso filed a restraining order against Braxton in the Los Angeles County Courts, alleging that he is asking for protection from her in a domestic violence situation. But the exact incident(s) in question is not specified and there is no word yet as to whether Adefeso was granted the restraining order or not.

Braxton has so far been mum about the situation on social media. Her last Instagram post was posted on July 30, after she was discharged from the hospital for a suicide attempt.

Adefeso Found Braxton Unresponsive Back in July and Called 911

Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life | First Look

On July 16, Adefeso found Braxton unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles and called 911. He told dispatchers that Braxton “had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills.”

The Blast reported at the time that they had obtained a text Braxton sent to her family members that sounded like a suicide note.

The text was a screengrab of a tweet Braxton drafted but never posted that read, “I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs. I’ve asked my massa to free me. I’m threatened and punished for it. The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to love (sic) like this.”

The Reality Show Promises to Show ‘The Most Authentic Side of Tamar Braxton Ever

Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life Sneak Peek

Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life was slated to premiere on July 30, but its premiere was pushed back after the star’s suicide attempt. Now, the press release from WE TV promises that the show will follow Braxton on “the most epic journey of her life.”

The press release reads, “After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring her ‘baggage’ — aka the camera crew — along with her for the ride. But nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life.

“In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad, and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boo David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family. In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around or will all of her demons defeat her? This is her last shot. Period.”

Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on weTV.

