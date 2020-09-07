Tania & Syngin on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together Today?

Tania and Syngin, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, appear to still be together today, despite their ongoing issues on the current season of Happily Ever After. The reality stars have had a rocky, uncertain relationship all season so far, and both Tania and Syngin have been questioning whether or not they should stay together and attempt to work through their issues, or call it quits and end their marriage.

So where are the 90 Day stars today? Judging by their Instagram pages they were able to find some common ground in their relationship, but Tania and Syngin had an incredibly contentious road to their “happily ever after” over the last few years that they’ve been together. Keep reading for a rundown of their issues highlighted on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé, as well as an update on their relationship today.

Tania & Syngin Have Been Fighting Nonstop & Questioning Their Future Together All Season

Are Tania and Syngin Better Off Apart? | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-happily-ever-after/ Subscribe to 90 Day Fiancé: https://bit.ly/Subscribe90DayFiance Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/90DayFiance We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/90DayFiance 2020-09-04T18:45:01Z

The 90 Day duo have been at odds over a plethora of issues in their marriage this season, primarily regarding their future – when they want to start trying for a family, where they want to raise said family, what Syngin was going to do for work while Tania was unable to work, and whether or not they were going to remain the U.S.

Their issues escalated after the reality stars flew back to South Africa to visit Syngin’s family; after he returned home Syngin realized just how homesick he really was, and he started having doubts about returning to Connecticut with Tania. “I think definitely this trip to South Africa will show me some type of clarity if I’m [making] the right decision in staying in America and the wrong decision leaving – but that has yet to be determined,” Syngin told the cameras during an earlier episode of the show.

He also admitted to his mother and sister that he loved Tania, but that their relationship was tense at the moment and he wasn’t sure what to do. “We make each other happy, but we make each other angry and sad as well,” Syngin explained. “But I want to just make each other happy… I don’t want to waste any more time.”

Tania Calls Out Syngin at Dinner | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-happily-ever-after/ Subscribe to 90 Day Fiancé: https://bit.ly/Subscribe90DayFiance Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/90DayFiance We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/90DayFiance 2020-08-23T17:00:00Z

Their marital problems culminated into an explosive fight over dinner one night while the two were visiting with Syngin’s mother, stepfather and his siblings. In the clip above, Tania confronts her husband about their future, accuses him of breaking promises to her, and tells him he needs to find some “direction” for his life.

“It’s not about how fast you go, as long as you have a direction. You have no direction and that’s what scares me! Take your time, but have a f-cking direction,” Tania shouts at her husband, who tells her he is just taking his time and trying to figure out what he wants to do. Tania then tells her husband and in-laws that she doesn’t want to remain married to Syngin if he doesn’t take action soon.

“If two years isn’t enough, then we shouldn’t do this anymore,” Tania tearfully tells Syngin. “Two years is more than enough for me. It’s more than enough for me to give you time and it’s more than enough for [me to] show you so many chances that you’ve failed at. You’ve broken so many promises. That I’m still here is amazement.”

She later adds during a confessional, “I think it’s unfair for Syngin to get married if he didn’t plan on staying in America. Yes, I can understand it being hard and him being homesick, but I can’t understand no steps being taken. I just don’t want empty promises … I need to start seeing action.”

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

Tania & Syngin Are Still Married & Often Tag Each Other in Photos & Videos on Instagram

Despite their ongoing issues on Happily Ever After, the reality stars are still married today and appear to be doing much better than they were while Season 5 was filming. Both Tania and Syngin frequently gush about one another on Instagram, and their posts are often accompanied by sweet captions reminiscing about their relationship and adventures over the years.

In late August, Tania posted a slideshow of photos featuring the two reality stars camping at North-South Lake Campground. They appeared to be in good spirits; both stars were laughing and smiling widely as they camped, went hiking, played board games and explored the area. “Camping trip with my lover,” Tania captioned the post. “Such an amazing, beautiful, and fun time! With my foot still not back to 100% I’m So greatful [sic] there were easy and short hikes with breathtaking views.”

Sygin also recently posted a photo of himself sitting on a cliff at Chapman’s Peak Pass in Capetown. Although the photo doesn’t feature Tania, he thanks his American wife for the snapshot and calls her the “beez neez.” Syngin’s page is also scattered with memories of his and Tania’s relationship, including various photos, videos, shoutouts and more, so it’s safe to say the two are still together today and (hopefully) stronger than ever.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details