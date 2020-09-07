Target Labor Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

It’s Labor Day 2020 and as you’re thinking about your grocery needs, you may be wondering what Target’s hours are near you today. Whether you’re wanting to visit in person or get your groceries delivered, Target can be a good solution for this year’s holiday. Target still has a lot of changes in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the stores are open today.

Here’s what you need to know.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary in some specific locations because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Target Is Open for Labor Day 2020

A representative with Target confirmed with Heavy that Target stores will be open on Labor Day for their normal business hours, which can vary by location. The store sometimes closes for some holidays, but Labor Day is not one of them.

They noted: “To find a store’s hours, use Target.com’s ‘Find a store’ feature to select your store and view the store hours for the upcoming week.”

To see your local store’s hours, you can also visit the store finder here.

Check out Target’s top deals page for the latest and best deals from the store for the Labor Day holiday. Target’s deals right now include saving 20% on one item of furniture, saving up to 30% on bedding, saving up to 30% on rugs and window treatments, and more. Target also has a buy-one-get-one-free special for Disney princess dolls, 10% savings on Fisher-Price toys and LeapFrog toys and Cry Babies toys, a Buy One Get One 30% Off special for fan shop items, up to $20 savings on Coleman gear and Igloo coolers, and more. Deals can change at any time.

You can see Target’s weekly ad here.

Target is offering curbside pickup (called Drive Up) through its Target App if you’re still staying away from shopping indoors. Just shop in the Target App and choose Drive Up at checkout. Then you’ll be notified when your order is ready for pickup. Let them know you’re on the way, park in the designated spot, and then let them know that you’re here. Your car will be loaded up with all your items. It’s really simple! Most items are eligible for Drive Up (but not perishable food, flowers, or adult beverages at this time.) You’ll have three days to pick up your order once you place it.

If Drive Up isn’t available, you can order ahead and pick it up at the store, where your order will be waiting for you.

Coronavirus Safety Measures

Target has a number of safety measures it is taking for COVID-19. They’re providing non-surgical face masks and gloves for team members and are monitoring the number of people in their stores to maintain social distancing. Their other special measures include monitoring and metering guest access, quantity limits on high-demand items, plexiglass shields at checkout, and reminders for social distancing. Checklanes are being cleaned after each guest transaction and some are rotated to allow for deep-cleaning.

As of August 1, Target began requiring that all shoppers wear masks in their stores nationwide. If you don’t have a mask, you’ll be provided with a disposable mask for free. Young children and people with underlying medical conditions aren’t required to wear masks.

