Ted Danson’s House: Where He & Wife Mary Steenburgen Call Home

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards air on September 20 and due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the award show will be virtual, with presenters and nominees tuning in from their homes. Actor Ted Danson is nominated in the category of Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, for his role as Michael in The Good Place; the show had its series finale earlier this year.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears that Danson has been quarantining with his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, in their home in Santa Monica, California. Steenburgen currently stars in the NBC musical series Zooey’s Extraordinary Playlist; she appeared in the series finale episode of The Good Place as a guest star alongside her husband.

Danson & Steenburgen Own Two Homes Next to One Another in Santa Monica

According to the LA Times, the couple purchased a home in Santa Monica in 2018, and the home is right next to a property already owned by their trust. They paid $5.15 million for the home, which has 3 bedrooms, 3.75 bathrooms, and is nearly 4,000 square feet.

Danson and Steenburgen have not specified which home they’ve been quarantined at through the pandemic, but a photo Steenburgen shared on Instagram seems to suggest they’re in Santa Monica at the house purchased in 2018. The photo, posted in May, features a smiling Danson, posed outside in front of blue-framed windows that match the windows in an LA Times photo of the couple’s Santa Monica home.

In June of last year, the LA Times reported that Danson and Steenburgen sold their “retreat” home in Ojai, Califonia for $8.75 million; the property was previously owned by Ellen DeGeneres. According to the LA Times, even though they sold that property in Ojai, they still own two other houses in the area, a brick ranch house and a Midcentury Modern house purchased in 2018.

Danson & Steenburgen Have Been Married Since 1995 & Have 2 Children Each From Previous Marriages

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have been married for almost 25 years; they were married on October 7, 1995. Between the two of them, they have 4 children in total. Steenburgen is stepmom to Danson’s kids Alexis and Lily, from his previous marriage to Casey Coates. Before marrying Danson, Steenburgen had two children with her first husband Malcolm McDowell, named Lilly and Charlie. Their children are all grown up at this point, which means the couple now have grandchildren to dote on with love and attention.

While isolated at home, Steenburgen alluded to the fact that she and Danson haven’t been able to see their grandkids. On Instagram, she shared a photo of Danson reading to their grandchildren over a video call; in the caption, Steenburgen wrote, “When we moved to our house, we created a little space for our grandchildren called The Book Nook. Now, every other day it’s our turn to read a couple of books to them from there, alternating with their other grandparents. I have a hard time not cuddling with them while I read but I am grateful to have this sweet connection.”

The 2020 Emmy Awards air live on Sunday, September 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

