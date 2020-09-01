Jade Cline Reveals What ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Are Wrong About

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline dismantled a misconception about her in an exclusive interview with Heavy. As shown in the trailer for Season 10 of the hit reality TV show, Cline can occasionally raise her voice during stressful situations. When asked if there were any misbelief viewers might have, Cline said people think she always screams.

“People always say I’m yelling all the time, but I feel like I’m not yelling,” she said. “I think that a lot of what MTV catches happens to be at emotional, passionate times. I feel like people say, ‘She always going and she’s always angry or upset,’ and I’m really not.”

The MTV Cameras Catch The ‘Hardest Times’ of Cline’s Life

Cline has been on television for several years now, with MTV catching some of the most stressful times in Cline’s life.

“They pretty much film the hardest times of my life,” the mother-of-one told Heavy. “[I’m] young, having a kid, going through a breakup and going through stuff with my parents. [I’m] feeling like I’m just kind of by myself, like not having anybody there for me. It’s a hard time. They caught me at my worst moment. I feel like people always think I’m like this crazy, screaming, sour person or something and I’m really not.”

Cline was looking for the debut of Season 10, saying she was ready for some sense of normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m ready for it to air,” the hairstylist said, noting life feels like it’s been on pause during the pandemic. “I’m ready for stuff to get back to normal,” Cline said, adding she’s currently filming Season 11 of Teen Mom 2. Out of precaution, they’re currently filming outdoors.

As for Cline and daughter Kloie, they’ve also been spending time outdoors. “I like to take her to the park. I usually go to the park a lot,” she said. “We usually like to walk down like the strip downtown and get ice cream or cupcakes too.”

Cline isn’t sure what they’re going to do for Kloie’s third birthday on September 18, but it will probably be outside. Last season, MTV cameras captured Kloie’s second birthday, which they celebrated at the family’s restaurant.

Are Sean Austin & Cline Back Together?

Cline and Sean Austin, Kloie’s father, have had an on-again, off-again relationship for years. In February 2019, Cline announced that she and Austin had split for good, but some fans weren’t convinced if they had reconciled. For one thing, Austin is definitely still in Cline’s life. She helped him start a new DJ business and they actively work at co-parenting their toddler.

When asked, Cline wouldn’t give a straight answer if she and Austin were still together. She did say they were doing okay but wouldn’t confirm if they were dating.

To find out what happens next for Cline, Austin and Kloie, don’t miss Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 when it debuts Tuesday, September 1 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

