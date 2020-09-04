Eric Kripke Reveals the Purpose of the Buzzing Fly on ‘The Boys’

You might have noticed that the buzzing fly that got everyone’s attention in Season 1 was back very briefly during the first episode of Season 2 of The Boys on Amazon. (The three episodes released on Thursday night rather than early Friday morning, September 4.) So what’s the deal with the fly? Here are the top theories and what Kripke shared with fans after Season 1 was released.

The Fly Is Back in Season 2

Amazon’s official The Boys Twitter account hasn’t exactly been shy about the fly that’s everywhere in Season 1. Just check out the tweet below from August 2019.

And here’s a video a fan put together showing one of the fly’s appearances. The fly also buzzed around Starlight when she attended the Christian expo in Season 1 and was lying about being a virgin, and then another fly buzzed around Hughie when he was outside the Bible expo. And then the fly makes another appearance in the first episode of Season 2.

The Boys S01E04 – The Mysterious FlyIn this scene from The Boys Episode 4, you can see a fly buzzing near Billy Butcher's face, I just call it the mysterious fly, because it is not explained, let me know your thoughts what you think this fly means in the show. 2019-10-18T07:53:25Z

Here’s What Kripke Said About the Fly

In case you’re wondering, no the show hasn’t revealed the fly’s purpose. And it might not have a purpose. In an AMA on Reddit, Eric Kripke, co-creator of The Boys, said that the fly happened on accident and he left it in because TV shows never actually show flies even though they’re everywhere in real life.

Kripke wrote:

Ha, tons of people are asking about the fly! First, NOT CG, those are real flies. Here’s the lowdown: in several takes over a couple episodes, flies would buzz into the shots, because it’s summer in Toronto. Whenever I saw it, I wanted to use it in dailies, because that’s something that happens ALL THE F***ING TIME in reality, but you never see it in TV or movies. Just felt a little messy and real to me. The more I thought about it, the more it also came to represent the corruption of the world all these characters are struggling through. But was just a happy accident. I’ve read some theories that it’s a hero — ha ha, maybe one day! Fans Still Have Theories

Fans have a lot of theories, in case Kripke decides to actually do something specific with the fly later since it generated so much “buzz.” And he certainly hinted in his AMA response that he might one day.

Fans thought this was a setup to a corporation spying on people with the help of a robotic fly.

Others thought that maybe a Supe has the power to turn into a fly, kind of like Ant-Man. Some fans think maybe it’s Black Noir, since we don’t know much about him and have never seen his face. But wouldn’t the Supes have more information about what the Boys are up to if one of their own was a super spy fly? It would have to be a Supe not connected with the Vought corporation, right?

Some fans think it’s just an in-universe joke since it was never explained. On Reddit, one fan wrote: “lol. It’s suppose to be the joke. It’s just side humor if you caught it. The other time was with starlight.but i forgot the context I was laughing my a** off.”

Comic Spoilers Below:

The comics might reveal the truth behind the fly, or at least what might happen in a future season. According to ComicVine, there’s a character in The Boys comics called Swatto who appears in seven issues. Swatto was a member of a group called Payback that attacked The Boys. In the comics, Swatto could only speak in buzzing noises, but Swatta was a full-sized human and not a small fly. Since the show has diverged from the comics quite a bit, it’s certainly possible that the show will have a different version of Swatto who can transform into the size of a very small fly.

Others think it might be Tek Knight, a very bizarre founding member of the Payback group — a Supe without powers who relies on technology. However, Tek Knight has also not appeared in the TV series.

READ NEXT: The Boys vs The Umbrella Academy: Which is Better