The Bradshaw Bunch Premieres Tonight

Football fans of a certain age remember Terry Bradshaw as the four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Younger NFL fans know him as a football analyst and co-host for FOX NFL Sunday. Tonight he’ll be introduced to a whole new audience as co-star of the E! reality show The Bradshaw Bunch, which makes its debut at 9 p.m. ET/PT, immediately after the season 19 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Bradshaw Bunch follows the longtime Steelers quarterback turned broadcaster as he navigates life surrounded by his wife Tammy and three daughters, “let[ting] you in on a side of Terry Bradshaw you’ve never seen before,” teases the press release.

Never seen before indeed. In July, Bradshaw hinted at what we can expect from the show during a Facebook Live segment that is best-described as a possibly NSFW toupee try-on video.

The show is set at Bradshaw’s 800-acre ranch in Thackerville, Oklahoma, where the family has over 200 head of horses and 152 Registered-Angus cattle.

The premiere episode centers on Terry’s youngest daughter getting a breast enhancement procedure—and her ultimately futile attempt to keep the surgery a secret from her father.

The Bradshaw Bunch Cast

In addition to Terry Bradshaw, 72, the cast includes his wife Tammy—who became Terry’s fourth wife in 2014—and her daughter Lacey, from Tammy’s previous marriage.

Bradshaw also has two other daughters, Rachel and Erin, who are both from Terry’s third marriage.

Rachel is a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, and was married to former Tennessee Titans placekicker Rob Bironas for three months until Bironas was killed in a car accident in September 2014. She is in the process of launching a real estate career, aided by Terry’s well-intentioned but not always productive attempts to help.

Terry’s youngest daughter Erin, 30, is a world champion equestrian and Terry bonds with her over their mutual love of horses.

About Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw quarterbacked the Pittsburgh Steelers between 1970 and 1983 and became the first NFL quarterback to win four Super Bowls. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 1989, his first year of eligibility. He played his college football at Louisiana Tech and was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft in 1970. Bradshaw was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

In 1980 Terry and his brother Craig made history when they became the first brothers to be quarterbacks on opposing teams in an NFL game. Craig Bradshaw was a seventh-round pick of the Houston Oilers that same year, but he played just one season in the NFL and never attempted a pass in a regular season game.

Terry has been married four times, first to a former Miss Teenage America, Melissa Babish, and then to an Olympic figure skater, JoJo Starbuck. His third marriage was to attorney Charla Hopkins.

The Bradshaw Bunch airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! There are also alternative options for watching the Bradshaw Bunch without cable.

