How to Watch The Butcher Baker Documentary Online Without Cable

As part of Investigation Discovery’s serial killer week, the network is debuting a documentary about Robert Hansen called The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster, premiering Wednesday, September 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ID.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Investigation Discovery (ID) is included in Philo’s main 61-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone and Android supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile) or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

Investigation Discovery (ID) is one of 105-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Investigation Discovery (ID) is one of 47 channels included in the “Sling Blue” bundle. If you bypass the three-day free trial, it costs $20 for the first month (normally $30) and includes Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Investigation Discovery (ID) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has almost all shows and specials available by the next day) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

‘The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster’ Preview

Robert Christian Hansen – The Butcher Baker – Serial Killer DocumentaryRobert Christian Hansen (February 15, 1939 – August 21, 2014), known in the media as the "Butcher Baker", was an American serial killer. Between 1971 and 1983, Hansen abducted, raped, and murdered at least 17 women in and around Anchorage, Alaska, hunting them down in the wilderness with a Ruger Mini-14 and a knife. He was arrested and convicted in 1983 and was sentenced to 461 years and a life sentence without the possibility of parole. 2019-04-18T15:14:24Z

Between 1971 and 1983, Robert Hansen abducted, raped, and murdered at least 17 women in the Anchorage, Alaska area. He was arrested and convicted in 1983 and received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

This new special about Hansen features interviews with his friends, victims, and the officers involved as it aims to “finally pieces together the truth about Robert Hansen.”

The description reads:

On first appearances, Robert Hansen seemed to have it all. As a mild-mannered family man, he ran a successful bakery and held world-record hunting trophies that brought him respect among his peers. But behind this carefully cultivated exterior lurked a cold-blooded serial killer. Big game animals no longer satisfied his urge to kill; he needed a different sort of prey. Hansen sought out women in Anchorage’s red-light district and flew them out to the Alaska wilderness where he hunted them down for sport. Many women who had encountered Hansen warned authorities of his dark side, but their pleas for action were ignored. Hansen was eventually arrested and confessed to the murders of 17 women.

What Was Robert Hansen's 'Mark'? | Mark of a Killer Highlights | OxygenSeason 2, Episode 6 What Was Robert Hansen's 'Mark'? What was serial killer Robert Hansen's mark? Releasing women in remote hunting areas, shooting them, and burying them in shallow graves. Hansen, a local and renowned hunter later dubbed “The Butcher Baker,” murdered at least 17 women in Alaska during the 1980s. The true number of his victims remains unknown. ►► Subscribe to Oxygen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OxygenTV?sub_confirmation=1 ►► Watch Full Episodes: https://oxygentv.app.link/GetOxygen ►► Oxygen Official Site: https://www.oxygen.com/ Follow Oxygen: On Facebook https://facebook.com/oxygennetwork On Twitter https://twitter.com/oxygen On Instagram https://instagram.com/oxygen Oxygen Media is a multiplatform crime destination brand for women. Having announced the full-time shift to crime programming in 2017, Oxygen has become the fastest growing cable entertainment network with popular unscripted original programming that includes the flagship “Snapped” franchise, “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway,” “The Jury Speaks,” “Cold Justice,” “Three Days to Live,” and “It Takes A Killer.” Available in more than 77 million homes, Oxygen is a program service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Watch Oxygen anywhere: On Demand, online or across mobile and connected TVs. Body Found In Remote Alaskan Town On July 8, 1980, highway maintenance workers in Seward, Alaska find the body of woman. When police arrive at the crime scene, a bear is gnawing on the victim's remains. Authorities kill the bear to preserve the evidence, and they discover the body has been wrapped in a moldy sleeping bag. Detectives Profile Alaskan Serial Killer In Alaska, investigators have found the bodies of multiple women buried in remote, shallow graves throughout hunting areas, leading them to believe they might have a serial killer on their hands. Detectives examine the evidence and begin to paint a picture of their suspect — possibly a local hunter who is familiar with the wilderness. Alaskan Serial Killer Case Gets Big Break The search for an Alaskan serial killer who takes his victims to remote hunting areas and murders and buries them in shallow graves appears to be at a dead end. In June 1983, however, investigators get their first big break. Barefoot and handcuffed, teenage sex worker Cindy Paulson runs to a nearby road and flags down a trucker, who drives her to the Anchorage Police Department. Surveilling Robert Hansen During their investigation, the Alaska State Trooper Criminal Investigation Bureau placed serial killer Robert Hansen under 24-hour surveillance while his family was out of town, believing that he might strike again having been unsuccessful in his attempt to take Cindy Paulson into the woods to kill her. Hansen was later tied to 17 murders. Who Was Tami Pederson? Robert Hansen is a convicted serial killer who confessed to murdering 17 women, many of whom were sex workers and dancers. Tami Pederson was one of his victims. Her brother, Tony Pederson, remembers Tami as a "free spirit" who worked as a dancer in a local strip club. Their mother was the one who ultimately reported Tami missing. 2020-05-18T13:30:04Z

“The fascination behind serial killers continues to be unmatched, with our viewers consistently asking for more,” says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “We chose these cases not just because of these macabre monsters, or that each investigation is a self-contained mystery, but because each story will leave our viewers gripped to the screen until the final scene, when justice is ultimately served.”

Following The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster on Wednesday, September 2 are two more specials to round out Serial Killer Week: The Serial Killer Among Us: Phillip Jablonski on Thursday, September 3, and BTK: Chasing a Serial Killer on Friday, September 4.

The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster airs Wednesday, September 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.

READ NEXT: Serial Killer’s Ex Thinks There Were More Victims