Hallmark’s ‘The Irresistible Blueberry Farm’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is premiering a new fall movie on Sunday, September 20, 2020 called The Irresistible Blueberry Farm. The movie stars Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film and where it was filmed.

If the movie looks familiar, it’s because it actually first premiered in 2016. This is just the first time it’s aired on the Hallmark Channel, but it aired in 2016 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Ellen Branford, a high-powered attorney, finds love, purpose, and the promise of a simpler life when she sets off on a journey to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wish – to find the hometown boy she once loved and give him her last letter. Based on a book by Mary Simses.”

‘The Irresistible Blueberry Farm’ Was Filmed in Canada

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm was filmed in Canada, including Gibsons, British Columbia and Vancouver, according to IMDb. The movie was filmed from July 24, 2016 to August 14, 2016. The Canadian towns took the place of Beacon, Maine, where the storyline in the book took place.

Check out these behind-the-scenes photos shared by Little, Brown and Company in 2016.

The making of The Hallmark Channel's THE IRRESISTIBLE BLUEBERRY FARM, based on Mary Simses's THE IRRESISTIBLE BLUEBERRY BAKESHOP & CAFÉ, set to air October 2! Posted by Little, Brown and Company on Monday, August 15, 2016

One location was Molly’s Reach at 647 School Road in Gibsons, IMDb noted.

Mary Simses, who wrote the book upon which the movie is based, shared on her website what it was like to be on the set while the movie was filming. She said one location was a “pretty yellow house” in Brackendale owned by Susan Porter. Some scenes were filmed in the attic, which was pretty packed.

Simses said that another location was a B&B called The Victory Inn, where Ellen stayed.

Much of the filming was in Gibsons, a coastal town that you have to ride a ferry to reach, Simses shared.

In a discussion shared on The Sunshine Coast Facebook page, one viewer asked why the Sunshine Coast is so frequently a stand-in for New England on Hallmark movies. Sunshine Coast noted it was likely because of the small town marina harbor look.

Kerry of I’ve Scene It on Hallmark shared that Gibsons was also the location for A Godwink Christmas.

Meet The Cast for ‘The Irresistible Blueberry Farm’

Alison Sweeney portrays Ellen in the movie. You may remember her from the Murder She Baked series, which Hallmark fans loved. Her credits also include Days of Our Lives (Sami Brady), Christmas at Holly Lodge, The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Love on the Air, Second Chances, Mercy, Bay State, A Brand New Life (Christy), Family Man (Rosie), Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, Chronicle Mysteries (Alex), and much more.

Marc Blucas is Roy. He has numerous credits to his name including Knight and Day (with Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz), Holiday for Heroes (Hallmark), Meet Dave (with Eddie Murphy), The Alamo, We Were Soldiers (with Mel Gibson), Pleasantville, First Daughter, Animals, and more than 30 films total. On the TV side, his many credits include The Fix, Dietland, Underground, Killer Women, Operation Christmas (on Hallmark), Miss Christmas (Hallmark), Necessary Roughness, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Riley), House, Blue Bloods, CSI, Castle, Clueless, and more. In August he starred in Season for Love on Hallmark.

Shirley Jones is Ruth. Her credits include Beyond Legend Johnny Kakota, Forgiven This Gun4hire, Eco-Teens Save the World!, Children’s Hospital, The Middle Ages, Over the Garden Wall, General Hospital, Raising Hope (Christine), Miracle at Gate 213, A Strange Brand of Happy, Cougar Town, Good Luck Charlie, Victorious, Days of Our Lives (Colleen Brady), Monarch Cove (Grace Foster), Sesame Street, Raising Genius, Grandma’s Boy, Cover Me, Manna from Heaven, The Drew Carey Show, Burke’s Law, The Slap Maxwell Story (Kitty), The Love Boat, Shirley (Shirley Miller), The Partridge Family (Shirley Partridge for 96 episodes), and more.

Kavan Smith is Hayden. He is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for his role as Leland on When Calls the Heart. He’s also appeared in numerous Hallmark movies, including The Perfect Bride series with WCTH costar Pascale Hutton. Smith’s many TV and movie credits include Destiny Ridge, Mission to Mars, Human Target, Smallville, Supernatural, The Outer Limits, Sanctuary, Battlestar Galactica, The 4400, Fairly Legal, Rogue, Stargate: Atlantis, Eureka (Andy), Mistresses (Ellis), Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and Love on the Menu.

