‘The Walking Dead’ Is Ending as Spinoff about Daryl & Carol Planned

After running for 10 seasons but having to end Season 10 early without airing the finale because of the pandemic, The Walking Dead is now shutting down. Executives announced the Season 11 — this coming season — is going to be the show’s last. But it’s not the end of the universe, as many additional spinoffs are planned, including one about Daryl and Carol.

The eleventh season is going to last for 24 episodes and Season 10 is going to be expanded with six additional episodes. But the 24-episode eleventh season will be the show’s last.

So that’s a total of 30 episodes left in The Walking Dead before the main series comes to a close.

Our site MIGHT be experiencing some heavy traffic for some reason. So in the meantime, here's the full AMC press release: pic.twitter.com/ZwnSaz4J6o — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 9, 2020

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe, said about the finale: “This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. ‘The Walking Dead’ lives.”

More Spinoffs Are in the Works

This isn’t the end for the universe, however. A new series about Carol and Daryl is in the works and planned to premiere in 2023. This series will be helmed by Angela Kang. She co-created the series and has been leading the last few seasons of The Walking Dead to much fan acclaim.

Kang said in a press release: “‘The Walking Dead’ flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

In addition, a new series called Tales of the Walking Dead, featuring anthology episodes, is also planned. This series will be developed by AMC and Gimple. It will focus on backstories and stand-alone tales about existing and new characters.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a new spinoff, is still slated to return on October 4. And Fear the Walking Dead is also returning on October 11, according to a press release. We’ll also still have a feature film by AMC, Universal, and Skybound featuring Rick Grimes.

Apparently Andrew Lincoln was recently seen out walking his dogs, in a photo shared by Daily Mail. Many fans are speculating that he’s getting back in shape for his role as Rick Grimes, pointing out that he’s sporting a beard and a bit of a “Rick Grimes” look.

In July, Robert Kirkman said that the shutdown was giving them more time to make sure the Rick Grimes film is just right plot-wise, Bleeding Cool reported.

So this isn’t the end of The Walking Dead. It’s just the end of the main series, but it’s only the beginning for the universe as a whole.

