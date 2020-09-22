Tommy DeVito Dead: Original Member of Four Seasons Dies of COVID-19

Tommy DeVito, an original member of famed New Jersey group The Four Seasons, died of COVID-19 on September 21. The 92-year-old had been hospitalized with the virus earlier this month. DeVito’s friend, actor Alfredo Nittoli, confirmed his death on Facebook, writing: “My dear friend Tommy passed away in Las Vegas at 9:45 last night with deep regret I am writing this sitting in his living room I was informed by his daughter Darcel there will be a service in New Jersey.”

Bobby Valli, the brother of The Four Seasons’ Frankie Valli, also confirmed DeVito’s death:

DeVito and Frankie Valli performed together from 1954 in The Four Lovers and The Variatones and founded The Four Seasons together in 1960, alongside Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi. The years that followed were filled with chart-topping songs like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll” and “Dawn (Go Away),” according to their website’s bio. DeVito and the other founding members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

The Four Seasons & DeVito Were Portrayed in the Hit Musical ‘Jersey Boys’

DeVito was known for his big personality, which can be seen in the 2005 Broadway musical “Jersey Boys” and subsequent 2014 movie of the same name, which are based on The Four Seasons. In 2006, DeVito told the Jersey Boys Blog why he thinks the musical became such a hit:

I think people connect with it because they see the story about guys from the wrong side of the tracks who are toughin’ it up, arguing, and you’re also hearing the stories about the mob. It’s a rags to riches story about tough guys and good guys. There’s so much interest in what’s going to happen to these guys. It’s not just a jukebox musical; it’s great songs combined with a really great story.

In the same interview, DeVito was asked about his legacy and how he’d like to be remembered. DeVito said, “First, I’d want people to remember all of the great music the Four Seasons did together. Then, I’d also want people to know that everyone makes mistakes-nobody’s perfect. I’m not ashamed to admit it-I’ve been punished; did some jail time; and I’ve paid my dues.”

DeVito left The Four Seasons in 1971 and pursued various projects afterward, including appearing in the movie “Casino” in 1995. He released an instrumental album in 2007, titled A Man 4 All Seasons: 1st Season — Summer, NJ Arts reported.

