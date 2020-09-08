What’s in the Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack McDonald’s Meal?

Travis Scott is the first celebrity to get their own special meal at McDonald’s since Michael Jordan had the McJordan in 1992. When ordering the Cactus Jack meal, fans will get to eat the same thing that Travis Scott orders when he visits McDonald’s.

The special menu item will be served starting on Tuesday, September 8 and will be on the menu for one month.

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” McDonald’s Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said in a statement. “Travis is a true McDonald’s fan, having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world.”

According to the release, the last time a celebrity’s name has been featured on the Golden Arches’ menu since 1992 when Michael Jordan had his own name featured in a meal that was apparently also a variation on a Quarter Pounder.

What Is In the Cactus Jack Meal?

According to the McDonald’s website, the Cactus Jack meal will consist of Travis Scott’s three favorites.

“Travis’ three McDonald’s favorites, all for only $6,” the website reads. The meal, it says, consists of a Quarter Pounder With Cheese, Travis Style, which includes bacon and lettuce. Then, people who order the meal will get an order of medium fries with a side of BBQ dipping sauce as well as a Sprite with ice.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” said Travis Scott, according to the McDonald’s press release. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

According to the release, the star has also designed custom apparel for the McDonald’s crew.

Travis Scott Isn’t The Only Celebrity Getting Items on Fast Food Menus

say Cactus Jack sent you — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 8, 2020

In recent weeks, TikTok star Charli D’amelio had her own order added to the Dunkin’ Donuts menu.

The Charli can be ordered nationwide as well as on the Dunkin’ app. The drink is Charli’s order of a cold brew coffee with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl.

The partnership with McDonald’s comes on the heels of Travis Scott’s performance in Fortnite fewer than six months ago when he previewed a new song during a live show within the game.

According to Restaurant Business, McDonald’s partnership with Travis Scott has led to upset from some franchisees of the fast-food giant. According to their report, some franchisees were concerned about being partnered with Scott because of his explicit lyrics, “particularly in light of the firing of former CEO Steve Eastbrook over revelations that he had relationships with employees.”

Flatley spoke with Complex about the deal, saying that Scott is the first of soon-to-be announced partnerships between McDonald’s and celebrities.

“From his impossible-to-get Nike sneaker line, to a cereal collab with General Mills that sold out in 30 seconds, to a record-setting virual concert series inside Fortnite, Travis Scott is the definition of big in culture.”

Complex noted that the partnership is likely the first of many, citing the fast food giant’s superbowl ad. The advertisement was titled “Famous Orders” and showed off many celebrities with their order from the chain.

