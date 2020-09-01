WATCH: Troye Sivan Posts First Vlog on YouTube in Over 2 Years

Troye Sivan surprised his 7.27 million YouTube subscribers on September 1, by posting his first vlog in over two years. The Internet personality turned professional recording artist returned to his native country of Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced him to leave his beloved dog, Nash, with a friend in Los Angeles. Their long-awaited reunion served as the inspiration for Sivan to return to vlogging.

Sivan, 25, titled the video, “Surprising My Dog After 7 Months Apart!!!!! *emotional*” and wrote the following message as a caption: “Well, hey!! Just popping in to say I love you guys. You mean the world to me, truly. [The] song at the end is ‘Could cry just thinkin about you’ from my new EP ‘IN A DREAM’ heheheheh you can stream it here.”

Sivan, who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, moved to Perth, Australia with his family when he was 2 years old. In 2008, the then 13-year-old started his own YouTube channel where he posted videos of himself singing cover songs. However, once Sivan started vlogging, posting videos such as, “ANNOYING THINGS PEOPLE DO ON INSTAGRAM,” and “Cute Boy Spotting,” his following on YouTube grew from 27,000 subscribers to 4 million by 2012.

After his “Coming Out” video went viral in 2013, he signed a deal with EMI Australia, and mainly started focusing on his music career. Sivan mentions in his vlog posted on Tuesday that he was in Atlanta shooting a film when the coronavirus shut down started and decided to head home to Melbourne be with his parents and siblings amid the pandemic.

Fans Were Thrilled to See Sivan’s Return to Vlogging

troye sivan posted a vlog in the year 2020 and my 2014 youtuber heart might cry https://t.co/x8zxqNUf9g — carly²⁸ (@dotsockniall) September 1, 2020



Sivan’s names started immediately trending on Twitter following the release of Tuesday’s vlog and the video racked up 50,000 views with 90 minutes of its premiere. Not only were online users excited to see a personal message for Sivan, who recently released his latest EP, In a Dream, but they were moved to see such an emotional reunion between him and Nash.

best part of 2020: troye sivan uploading a youtube video pic.twitter.com/TzEB66kCq6 — sophie (@animaIIive) September 1, 2020

did i time travel back to 2014 for this to be my youtube subscription page? i mean, if so, i'm alright. 2014 was a better place all around. @tyleroakley @troyesivan pic.twitter.com/ONT7s6sIY6 — Mandy (@alittledizzy) September 1, 2020

Users online expressed how it felt like they were back in 2014, a time when Sivan and fellow YouTube star Tyler Oakley were posting vlogs regularly. One person tweeted, “My 14yo self is weeping Listening to @troyesivan’s calm voice in a vlog is the most relaxing thing right now… oh my my my. I love this.”

