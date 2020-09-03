Tyler Joseph’s Twitter Sparks Outrage Over ‘Platform’ Joke

Tyler Joseph's Twitter Sparks Outrage Over 'Platform' Joke

Tyler Joseph Twitter

Getty Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots.

Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots caused a stir on Wednesday after he tweeted out a joke about being inactive on social media.

Fans have apparently been asking the singer for weeks to start using his platform for good, including raising awareness about issues surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement and voting rights, according to several users online.

Joseph broke his 3-month Twitter hiatus on September 2 to tweet about a pun involving his “platform” shoes. He uploaded two pictures of himself donning white platform boots with the caption: “you guys keep asking me to use my platforms. feels good to dust these bad boys off.”

Many were quick to criticize Joseph’s failed attempt at humor, condemning him for making light of genuine requests.

Several users expressed that they were disappointed he didn’t take the opportunity to share more information and resources.

“Tyler Joseph” and “#TylerJosephIsOverParty” were trending on Twitter a few hours later with over 60,000 tweets.

Below are some of the responses:

The singer issued a Twitter apology several hours later, accompanied with a link for BLM resources.

He also emphasized his stance on the movement, saying “Black Lives Matter.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Joseph Later Insinuated That He’s Struggling With His Mental Health

tyler joseph twitter

GettyRecording artists Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots pose in the press room at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015.

Several hours after tweeting out his platform joke, Joseph posted a series of tweets relating to his mental health.

In one post, Joseph expressed that mental health should always be a “priority,” writing:

your own mental health should always be a priority.
i’m amazed at how easy it is to forget that simple fact.
it’s something that can sneak up on you, then eventually you check in on it and realize it’s in really bad shape.

He added that mental health is “more important today than it has ever been.”

Joseph also went on to defend his platform joke, calling it “fantastic.”

