Tyler Joseph’s Twitter Sparks Outrage Over ‘Platform’ Joke

Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots caused a stir on Wednesday after he tweeted out a joke about being inactive on social media.

Fans have apparently been asking the singer for weeks to start using his platform for good, including raising awareness about issues surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement and voting rights, according to several users online.

Joseph broke his 3-month Twitter hiatus on September 2 to tweet about a pun involving his “platform” shoes. He uploaded two pictures of himself donning white platform boots with the caption: “you guys keep asking me to use my platforms. feels good to dust these bad boys off.”

you guys keep asking me to use my platforms.

feels good to dust these bad boys off. pic.twitter.com/CFyMOIkKgC — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

Many were quick to criticize Joseph’s failed attempt at humor, condemning him for making light of genuine requests.

Several users expressed that they were disappointed he didn’t take the opportunity to share more information and resources.

“Tyler Joseph” and “#TylerJosephIsOverParty” were trending on Twitter a few hours later with over 60,000 tweets.

Below are some of the responses:

I, one (1) black dude on the internet, don't actually care if you use your social media platform to speak up about BLM. I was fine before it was a trend and I'll be fine afterwards. But not using your platform PLUS joking about not doing so? Nah Tyler Joseph is weird y'all 💀 — D'Angelo Wallace (@dangelno) September 3, 2020

tyler joseph writing the lyric “sometimes quiet is violent” & then not understanding how his silence on important issues is hurting his fanbase: pic.twitter.com/rQGdPqmvoU — kyra || blm (@FTYTDLFTV) September 3, 2020

the point is NOT that tyler joseph didnt use his platform for good. the point is that people asked him to stand by them, and he MOCKED them, then proceeded to rub it in that he is NOT sorry. pic.twitter.com/KVlhOGU3hW — arielle ⋆☽ (@xiongkis) September 3, 2020

Not 21 Pilots stans babying Tyler Joseph (grown man) over his own poor choice to joke about using his platform to speak up- 1) He's being tweeted at. He'll live. 2) If only Black Lives could get as much sympathy as a Celebrity Tweeting. Go type "•|i|•Ø+!].[" somewhere else. https://t.co/m5QmmIGznN — D'Angelo Wallace (@dangelno) September 3, 2020

u think u can hurt me? i was both a brendon urie and a tyler joseph stan before i found out how shitty they r — hsin 🥥 (@hellwentz) September 3, 2020

The singer issued a Twitter apology several hours later, accompanied with a link for BLM resources.

He also emphasized his stance on the movement, saying “Black Lives Matter.”

im truly sorry if it hurt anyone.

here is a link with a lot of great info that i stand by.https://t.co/ItppMmW1u8 — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 3, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

Joseph Later Insinuated That He’s Struggling With His Mental Health

Several hours after tweeting out his platform joke, Joseph posted a series of tweets relating to his mental health.

In one post, Joseph expressed that mental health should always be a “priority,” writing:

your own mental health should always be a priority.

i’m amazed at how easy it is to forget that simple fact.

it’s something that can sneak up on you, then eventually you check in on it and realize it’s in really bad shape.

He added that mental health is “more important today than it has ever been.”

i respect all the warriors out there fighting for different causes.

there is honor in it, purpose, and it can make our world better.

i just want to remind you what i’m fighting for:

your mental health is more important today than it ever has been.

you’re not alone. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

Joseph also went on to defend his platform joke, calling it “fantastic.”

this isn’t a notes app moment. i’m doubling down on my platform tweet. it was fantastic. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

