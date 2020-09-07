Walmart Labor Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed Today?

Happy Labor Day! Whether you’re spending the day at home or not, you may need to stock up on some grocery items today. If so, you’ll need to know what Walmart’s hours are near you today. Walmart still has a lot of changes in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the stores are open today for Labor Day. Here’s the latest information.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations based on local regulations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Many Walmart Stores Are Open Until 10 PM, But Some Still Close at 8:30 PM

Walmart is open for Labor Day, but in most cases, the stores’ hours are still limited. Back in mid-March, Walmart changed its hours due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to Walmart’s latest update on its website, these hours are extended in some stores but not all.

As of August 17, more than 4,000 of Walmart’s 4,700 locations are now open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, but some stores are still closing early at 8:30 p.m. This includes 24-hour stores and Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets.

In addition, most Walmart pharmacies are now open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

It’s always best to check the hours of the store near you just to be sure. For the store hours near you, see the store finder.

The limited hours were originally put in place to give employees more time to restock and sanitize the stores. Stores also introduced Express Delivery that delivers items within less than two hours. Not all stores have this option, but it’s being expanded all the time.

To see Walmart’s Labor Day specials, visit their home page here.

Walmart Has Many Policies in Place for the Pandemic

Many Walmart locations also now have sneeze guards at checkouts, floor decals to help maintain social distancing, and a clearly designated entrance and exit for social distancing. The number of people in the store may also be limited. Walmart is limiting stores to just five customers per 1,000-square-feet, which is about 20% of a store’s capacity. Aisles are designated for one-way movement, and customers exit through a different door from which they entered.

As of April 20, Walmart began requiring associates to wear masks at work, and as of July 20, all shoppers were required to wear face masks too. This is to help bring consistency since many areas require face coverings, although not all do. Walmart noted at the time:

While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities. According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.”

