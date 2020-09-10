How to Watch Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life Online Without Cable

Tamar Braxton has been a WE TV reality star since the premiere of Braxton Family Values in 2011. She followed that up with a spinoff called Tamar and Vince. Now her new show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life, shows the singer picking up the pieces after splitting from her longtime husband, Vince Herbert. It premieres Thursday, September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV,

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life online for free:

‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life’ Preview

After two successful shows on WE TV — Braxton Family Values and Tamar and Vince — Tamar Braxton is back with a new reality series that follows the singer as she tries to turn her life around.

The press release teases, “After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring her ‘baggage’ — aka the camera crew — along with her for the ride. But nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life.

In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boo David [Adefeso], relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family. In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around or will all of her demons defeat her? This is her last shot. Period.”

Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life | First Look"Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life" premieres September 10 at 9/8c.

In the premiere episode, Braxton hires “a dream coach” to see if she can “heal herself to make music again and build a relationship with her new boyfriend, David.”

Unfortunately, that may not be in the cards for Braxton and Adefeso. On September 8, 2020, Adefeso filed for a restraining order against Tamar in a Los Angeles court. According to TMZ, it stemmed from a domestic violence incident and he is now asking for legal protection from Braxton. Furthermore, back on July 19, Braxton was hospitalized after a suicide attempt. Adefeso called 911 after finding Braxton “unresponsive” and told dispatchers that she “had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills.”

Braxton later spoke out about the incident on Instagram, writing, “Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love, and has showered me with their support. In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago.”

Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV.

