When Does ‘The Boys’ Season 2 Episode 4 Air on Amazon?

If you stayed up late to watch The Boys as soon as it premiered on Amazon Prime, you might have been surprised by one unexpected development. Only three episodes are listed. The Boys released its first three episodes early on Amazon on Thursday night, rather than early morning on September 4. So when does Episode 4 of Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 Episode 4 of ‘The Boys’ Premieres in a Week

This year, Amazon decided to approach The Boys a little differently than what they did for Season 1. Although Amazon traditionally drops all episodes of its series at once, they’re doing things differently for Season 2.

Only the first three episodes of Season 2 of The Boys are releasing on September 4.

Season 2 Episode 4 of The Boys will drop in one week on Amazon Prime, airing on Friday, September 11, 2020. According to a tweet from The Boys’ official Twitter account, new episodes typically drop at 12 a.m. Pacific/1 a.m. Mountain/2 a.m. Central/3 a.m. Eastern.

Midnight PDT on Friday September 4 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 2, 2020

So yes, even if you binge the first three episodes, you’ll have to wait a week before you can see Episode 4. There are eight episodes total this season, just like last season, so the finale should air on Friday, October 9.

This is a different approach for Amazon, but it’s similar to how many other streaming services approach their series. Although Netflix typically still drops all its episodes at once except for reality shows, Hulu, Disney+, and Apple have been mostly following the “one episode a week” format for their bigger shows. Disney+ released just one episode of The Mandalorian a week last year. And Hulu and Apple both have a tendency to release the first three episodes of a series on the premiere date, and then release one episode a week thereafter. So although Amazon’s approach may be unusual for Amazon, it’s not unusual in the streaming network universe.

An After Show for ‘The Boys’ Will Premiere Every Week After Each Episode

In addition to the new The Boys episode next week, you’ll also enjoy another installment of Aisha Tyler’s after show. Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys will dissect events that happen in each episode and help you better analyze the show. The show airs each week and concludes on October 9 with the finale.

‘The Boys’ Season 2 Clips & Trailers

Here are trailers and clips for The Boys Season 2. See what you recognize from the first three episodes and what is still to come.

The Boys Season 2 – First Look Clip: The Whale | Amazon Prime VideoWhale, meet the Boys. Boys…meet the whale. About The Boys: The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about "The Seven", and their formidable Vought backing. About Season 2: In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander. About Prime Video: Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost. Get More Prime Video: Stream Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo Facebook: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTW Instagram: http://bit.ly/AmazonPrimeVideoIG The Boys Season 2 – First Look Clip: The Whale | Amazon Prime Video https://youtu.be/rEhkdyC8OwU Prime Video https://www.youtube.com/PrimeVideo 2020-07-23T22:09:59Z

The Boys Season 2 – Exclusive Clip | Amazon Prime VideoYou guys keep asking for season 2…the Boys are back on September 4th #TheBoysTV » Watch The Boys now exclusively with your Prime membership: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTheBoys » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoSubscribe About The Boys: The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about "The Seven", and their formidable Vought backing. About Prime Video: Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost. Get More Prime Video: Stream Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo Facebook: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTW Instagram: http://bit.ly/AmazonPrimeVideoIG The Boys Season 2 – Exclusive Clip | Amazon Prime Video https://youtu.be/1OC5NSRW9Lw Prime Video https://www.youtube.com/PrimeVideo 2020-06-30T16:00:00Z

THE BOYS Season 2 Final Trailer (2020)Final trailer for Season 2 of The Boys 2020-08-04T15:18:38Z

The Boys Season 2 – Teaser Trailer | Amazon Prime VideoSeason 2 Premieres September 4, 2020 #TheBoysTV 🎵 We Didn’t Start The Fire by Billy Joel https://lnk.to/yiRDCXjwID About Season 2: In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander. About The Boys: The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about "The Seven", and their formidable Vought backing. About Prime Video: Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost. Get More Prime Video: Stream Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo Facebook: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTW Instagram: http://bit.ly/AmazonPrimeVideoIG The Boys Season 2 – Teaser Trailer | Amazon Prime Video https://youtu.be/cVHwlqyMyhM Prime Video https://www.youtube.com/PrimeVideo 2020-07-08T15:59:54Z

The Boys Season 2 – Official Trailer | Amazon Prime VideoGet ready for another round of taking Supes down! #TheBoys Season 2 is coming in hot, mates… are you ready? » Watch The Boys now exclusively with your Prime membership: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTheBoys » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoSubscribe About The Boys: The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about "The Seven", and their formidable Vought backing. About Season 2: In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander. About Prime Video: Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost. Get More Prime Video: Stream Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo Facebook: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTW Instagram: http://bit.ly/AmazonPrimeVideoIG The Boys Season 2 – Official Trailer | Amazon Prime Video https://youtu.be/MN8fFM1ZdWo Prime Video https://www.youtube.com/PrimeVideo 2020-08-04T14:54:49Z

Season 1 Recap

Are you curious about where we left off when Season 1 of The Boys ended? Here’s a quick recap.

Billy Butcher discovered that Homelander’s big weakness was Madelyn Stillwill. He went to her home and strapped a bomb onto her. Homelander finds them and claims that he never actually raped Billy’s wife, but he claimed that he believed he had consensual sex with Becca. Homelander then skips over the whole bomb threat from Billy, tells Madelyn that he’s discovered the truth about Becca, and then kills Madelyn himself.

Of course, this leaves Billy without any kind of leverage over Homelander. So Billy blows up Madelyn anyway. Madelyn’s son is there, along with Homelander, and Billy is presumably going to try to kill them all (just in case her son is Homelander’s child.)

However, Homelander “rescues” Billy and takes him to where Becca and her son are hiding out. But as it turns out, her son is Homelander’s child and appears to have superpowers too.

Meanwhile, because Homelander delivered Compound V overseas, Syrian terrorists are now creating their own superhumans.

Hughie breaks Frenchie, Komiko, and Marvin Milk out of jail. Starlight saves them from a black-ops group and they escape. But Hughie and Starlight are confronted by A-Train before they can get very far. A-Train might have won but he goes into cardiac arrest because of Compound V, and Hughie tries to rescue him with CPR. Starlight tells Hughie to run.

We also met Mr. Edgar, who is the head of Vought. He was thinking of retiring and was going to let Madelyn take his role, but that’s over now.

READ NEXT: The Boys vs The Umbrella Academy: Which is Better