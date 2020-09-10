Whitney Thore’s Ex Chase Severino Welcomes Baby

Chase Severino, the ex-fiance of My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore, welcomed his first child with his ex-girlfriend. Severino announced the birth of his baby girl, Aurora Joyce Severino, via Instagram on September 9, 2020.

According to Severino’s earlier statement, when he announced his split from Thore, the baby was supposed to be born in October. “You scared me, little one, coming so early but what a blessing you turned out to be,” he wrote in the birth announcement. “I always rolled my eyes and laughed at the prospect of fatherhood before but as cliche as it sounds you’re the world to me now.”

Severino instantly fell in love with his daughter. “From the moment I saw you my eyes teared up and I instantly fell in love,” he wrote. “It’s crazy going from having yourself as number one to putting someone else there. I guess one can change. I’m happy to welcome you into the world, Aurora Joyce Severino. “I love you with all my heart.”

Severino shared several pictures of himself holding and feeling the baby, including a photo that showed him, Aurora and his partner together.

Thore Congratulated Severino

Thore waited a week before Severino’s birth announcement to wish him well. “Congratulations! 🎉 She is beautiful. Wishing you the best, Chase,” she wrote.

Before that, the last time Thore spoke about him, she said they weren’t on speaking terms, but added Severino had tried to reach her–she just wasn’t ready to talk.

Thore announced her split from Severino in a May 21 Instagram post after she deleted all the pictures of Severino from her social media page and rumors started to swirl. “Hey y’all. This is a really weird and uncomfortable thing to have to ‘announce’ on social media, but as I get more questions and hear more rumors, I figured it was time. Chase and I are no longer engaged,” she wrote at the time.

“After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history,” Thore continued. “Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

Thore Spent Quarantine With Best Friend Buddy Bell

Following her breakup from Severino, Thore started to spend time with her longtime best friend, Buddy Bell. Thore’s close relationship with Bell was a contentious subject in her relationship, but when she needed someone, Bell was there for her.

In the early days of her split, Thore suffered from a panic attack and was hospitalized. It was Bell who took her home. Once he got there, he didn’t leave for weeks.

“I actually had a really bad panic attack here in Charlotte and went to the hospital by myself,” she said in a June TLC confessional. “I called an ambulance because I was scared to drive so when I was discharged a few hours later it was like two in the morning and I didn’t have a ride.”

“[He] was just going to stay for a few days… and he’s been here for six weeks now, which is good, because two weeks later I went back to the hospital,” she said. “It’s been really nice to have him here.”

CORRECTION on October 29, 2020: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the mother of Severino’s daughter. The person’s name has since been removed. Heavy regrets this error.

