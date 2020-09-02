MAFS: Who Is Bennett Kirschner’s Friend, Miranda Morris?

As the five couples on Married at First Sight begin their second week of marriage, they start to reach out to their friends and family for advice as they settle into their new homes with their partners. For Bennett Kirschner, who is married to Amelia Fatsi, the playwright sat down with his longtime friend, Miranda Morris.

Heavy reached out to Bennett to find out more about Miranda. He said they’re in the same band and they’ve known each other for years, but he wasn’t comfortable sharing too much more information.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Bennett revealed Miranda illustrated the cover art for their band, TV Pole Shine, which he described as a “12-piece-pop-funk-band.”

It takes Bennett less than two hours to write a song start to finish. “I write my music onto a portable, digital four-track recorder, using nothing but my voice. Generally, my songs consist of a bassline, a melody, and maybe a hornline or a harmony,” he told the publication. “Once I’ve compiled a new stockpile of sketches, I share the most exciting ones with some very talented friends who also have formal musical training, and those friends, if they like the sketches I’ve brought, will expand and refine these simple ditties into fully formed, booming songs.”

Who Is Miranda Morris?

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_jTQQjlW0D/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In her About Me section on her website, Miranda describes herself as an illustrator, writer, and multi-instrumentalist. She speaks French fluently and attended and Ryerson University where she obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film production.

When performing in TV Pole Shine, Miranda plays the trombone and provides and sometimes sing. An Ontario native who used to be a park ranger, Miranda writes on her bio that she “is influenced by natural and architectural aesthetics of the North and South alike, with a penchant for the magical.”

Miranda also likes to write fiction, where she’s a little more imaginative when describing herself. “My name is Mir and I live in the hole between the baseboard and the floor where your landlady hasn’t replaced the old quarter-round,” she writes. “I steal scraps of paper from your discarded utility bill envelopes and compose my stories on them by scribbling with the broken bits of lead that fall out of your cheap pencils when you sharpen them.”

Miranda Splits Her Time Between Ontario & New Orleans

As noted on her website, Miranda is a native of Ontario but also calls New Orleans home. In a July 1 Instagram post, Miranda celebrated Canada Day.

“Instead of just slamming brewskies and waving flags I hope everyone had a mindful Canada Day- I’m grateful to share use of this once stolen land, now more than ever,” she wrote. “Instead of feeling proud, try feeling lucky.”

To find out what Miranda thinks about Bennett possibly leaving New Orleans to follow Amelia, don’t miss Married at First Sight when it airs at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

