Xavier Ortiz Dead: Former Garibaldi Member Dies By Suicide at 48

Xavier Ortiz, a former member of the popular group Garibaldi, died on September 7, as reported by the singer’s former partner Sergio Mayer Breton on Twitter. He was 48.

“With deep sadness and great pain, I report the death of my dear brother and great colleague of the Garibaldi Group and actor, Xavier Ortiz.” Mayer tweeted, translated into English by Explica. “My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and the artistic community.”

Ortiz’s sister, Olga Ortiz Ramirez, tweeted that her brother died by suicide, as reported by Joaquin Lopez-Doriga on Twitter.

Ortiz, who branched out into acting, appeared on numerous TV shows and films throughout his career, as well as many high profile theatre productions. As for his personal life, Ortiz was first married to fellow Garibaldi member, Patricia Manterola. After dating for 10 years, the couple tied the knot in April 1999. However, Ortiz and Manterola divorced in 2005.

Ortiz was then married to Carisa de Leon, as reported by El Financiero, but the couple started divorce proceedings in 2018.

According to Latin US, Ortiz and de Leon shared an 8-year-old son, who was a constant presence on the actor’s Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know about Xavier Ortiz:

Ortiz Was a Member of Garibaldi, A Popular Latin Group that Released 10 Records as Band

Garibaldi, which was created by Luis de Llano Macedo, a Mexican TV producer, was an extremely popular Latin pop group through the ’80s and ’90s. The group went through many changes throughout the decade, but the original members included Ortiz, Sergio Mayer, Patricia Manterola, Paty Montenegro, Charly López, and Katya Llanos.

Their self-titled debut album came out in 1988 and their last album, Bicentenario, was released in 2010. The group’s biggest hits include, “Banana,” “La Ventanita,” and “Beats Me.”

Ortiz Worked as a Model While Appearing in Numerous Telenovelas & Feature Films



According to Ortiz’s IMDb page, he worked continuously as an actor in both TV and film. His final role was playing the role of Romero on the TV series, The Noir Bizarre. Ortiz was also a series regular on the shows, Un gancho al corazo, Duel of Passions, Camila, and Sentimientos ajenos.

As for his film roles, Ortiz appeared in 2007’s Lovesickness and starred as Felipe Pazos in the Steven Soderbergh directed, Che: Part One, in 2008.

Tributes to Ortiz Filled Social Media Following the News of His Sudden Death

The sudden death of Ortiz came as a shock to many of his friends and fans. Amid coronavirus, Ortiz started selling antibacterial gel, face masks, and other personal protective items to make extra money, as reported by Milenio.

During an interview on Ventaneando, Ortiz said, “There are no events. People cannot get together. So, what I’m doing is getting into this rebating of antibacterial gel, face masks, gloves, and all the medical equipment. [I’m] trying through the foundations to find suppliers and make a little money with commissions.”

El #ConsejoDirectivo y el #ComitédeVigilancia de @ANDIMexico, comunican el sensible fallecimiento del intérprete Xavier Ortíz, reconocido ex integrante de la banda “Garibaldi”. Nuestras más sentidas condolencias a su familia y amigos. pic.twitter.com/0J0HYnappp — ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) September 7, 2020

Lamentamos informar el sensible fallecimiento de Xavier Ortiz, quien fuera recordado por formar parte del extinto grupo Garibaldi. Descanse en paz. 🙏 #Ventaneando pic.twitter.com/AGyC8QB83B — Ventaneando (@VentaneandoUno) September 7, 2020

