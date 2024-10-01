Let’s Unpack the Star-Studded 2024 VMAs Seating Chart

Iconic pop culture moments will be created at the 2024 MTV Video Music Award’s hosted by Megan Thee Stallion tonight, September 11. MTV’s biggest night in music entertainment historically has kept us on the edge of our seats. This year is expected to be no different, especially considering the star-studded seating chart!

The VMAs are the first major music awards show since the Grammy Awards back in February, where Taylor Swift swept Album of the Year with “Midnights” and left Travis Kelce a proud boyfriend. After a year of massive artists releasing new music, fans are hungry for the next awards show.

The VMA’s sent viral internet sensations Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill to report from the scene at New York’s UBS Arena, where the show is taking place tonight. In their video posted September 10, they walk through the rows of seating, uncovering some juicy details about its configuration.

@mtv Well, since @Grant & Ash broke into the VMAs, guess I gotta find them a seat…. and they have LOTS of dream seat buddies 🙄 ♬ original sound – MTV

Chappell Roan Sitting With Sabrina Carpenter & Jack Antonoff

After Chappell Roan’s Rolling Stone interview published September 10 in which she reveals that Sabrina Carpenter asked for a meetup to discuss their similar skyrocketing successes, it’s no surprise they are sitting right next to each other.

“She just feels like everything is flying, and she’s barely hanging on. It was good to know someone else feels that way” Roan told to Rolling Stone.

This is coming after Carpenter covered Roan’s viral single Good Luck, Babe! during a BBC Radio One Live Lounge performance. Clearly, they are fond of each other and fans are excited to see this relationship play out on television tonight.

Near the “Espresso” singer, Jack Antonoff’s seat can be found. Besides their shared Taylor Swift involvement, Antonoff is to thank for aiding Carpenter in producing several songs off of her mega hit album “Short n’ Sweet.”

Katy Perry Sitting With Lisa of Blackpink & Paris Hilton

The 2024 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient, Katy Perry, has a lot to celebrate at the VMAs, including her upcoming album “143” released on September 20. The “Woman’s World” singer will also be putting on a career-spanning performance. Call it Perry’s version of Swift’s Eras Tour if you will.

She is in good company next to Blackpink member turned solo artist, Lisa. Additionally, Paris Hilton, who also just released her album, “Infinite Icon,” on September 6, is sitting behind them both.

Addison Rae Sitting Near Halsey

You may recognize Addison Rae from her TikTtok dances during the pandemic, but now she is a rising musical artist with mentorship from the queen of brat summer Charli xcx. Her latest single “Diet Pepsi” is viewed as her breakthrough hit, Billboard reported.

Halsey can be found nearby Addison. The “Bad at Love” singer is going to be celebrating the recent announcement of her album, “The Great Impersonator,” which is out in October.

Other stars attending include Camila Cabello, Doechii, Eminem, Halle Bailey, Sasha Colby, Tinashe and Lil Nas X. Meanwhile, first time attendees include Tyla, Teddy Swims, Morgan Wallen; and Gracie Abrams.

Numerous artists have released projects, making the music award shows more competitive and generating jokes online from fans worried about a music drought in 2025.

“There really is going to be no one left to release an album in 2025 i’m crying” one fan wrote after The Weeknd announced a new album on September 7.

there really is going to be no one left to release an album in 2025 i’m crying https://t.co/j8yYvNu3xD — adam (@dadamusic_) September 7, 2024

Tune in to see the seating chart play out in real time and learn who takes home the big wins. The 2024 VMA’s will be live at 8 p.m. Eastern time tonight, September 11. A re-run will begin at 11 p.m. Eastern time if you miss it!





