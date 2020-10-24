50 Cent Doubles Down on Trump Endorsement: ‘I Don’t Want to Be 20 Cent’

50 Cent caused controversy when he made comments about taxes and voting for President Donald Trump. Now he’s doubling down on those comments, explaining that he doesn’t want to end up 20 Cent.

“I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. I don’t like it!” the rapper explained on Twitter as controversy from other celebrities erupted over his Trump endorsement. Here’s his tweet on being 20 Cent:

👀Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

The rapper’s real name is Curtis James Jackson II. He caused the furor when he posted a comment on Instagram weighing in on the presidential election. He has weighed in a few times since that time. Here’s another example:

That was the first time I heard those Tax numbers, 😳 STARZ GET THE APP before I faint. LOL pic.twitter.com/oR6gw609Uv — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

👀you see that, I post something on IG while watching the News and I end up on the front page of the paper.🤦‍♂️hey get the app STARZ. pic.twitter.com/oFQAkEjxXy — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

In His Initial Comments, 50 Cent Wrote ‘Vote for Trump’

👀WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uZu02k2Dlz — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2020

50 Cent’s Trump support hinges on his concern that he will lose too much of his wealth under a Democratic tax plan.

He wrote:

“WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, Man — F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.”

50 Cent has millions of followers on Instagram, so his endorsement of Trump is not without influence. He posted the message on Twitter and Instagram.

Chelsea Handler Criticized 50 Cent for His Trump Support, Saying She Had to Remind Him ‘That He Was a Black Person’

The comedienne Chelsea Handler was one of those to criticize 50 Cent. The way she did it – by bringing up his race – caused some blacklash. “Shoutout to Chelsea Handler for reminding 50 Cent that he is Black. I’m sure he really needed that reminder from a pasty white racist liberal woman,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

Handler is the ex girlfriend of 50 Cent, according to Fox News, which quoted her as saying:

So he doesn’t want to pay 62 percent in taxes because he doesn’t want to go from ’50 Cent’ to ’20 Cent’ and I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.

She made the comments on Fallon Tonight. She also tweeted at 50 Cent, writing, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

On Friday’s #FallonTonight, @50cent’s ex-girlfriend, @ChelseaHandler, scolded him: “I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump.” If he denounces Trump, “I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I’m talking about” pic.twitter.com/bILbTsK7R0 — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 24, 2020

50 Cent responded to Handler on Twitter, writing, “Man facepalming oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp.”

🤦‍♂️oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/PctWkzrqCP — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

Handler then responded to 50 Cent again, this time by using expletives. She wrote, “Hey f–ker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f–ker! Remember?” She has frequently criticized the president in the past.

Some people didn’t like her comment. “Wow, just wow, I don’t even know where to begin to unpack that. Maybe 50 cent is better off without you,” wrote one man on her Twitter thread. However, other people criticized 50 Cent, with one man writing on the thread, “Maybe 50 always just cared about $, doesnt care if democracy dies or ppl get disappeared in unmarked vehicles or Russia and China take over as world superpowers while America drowns in debt, poisoned air and 0 healthcare. Mbe Trumpism let’s us know which of us prefer $ over ppl?”

