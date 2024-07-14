50 Cent Reacts to Unexpectedly Trending After President Trump was Shot

The rapper 50 Cent is reacting to trending because of a meme that circulated after President Donald Trump was shot.

“Trump gets shot and now I’m trending 🤷🏽‍♂️ ,” 50 Cent wrote on his X page, sharing a meme that showed Trump’s face on his body, an image created for the rapper’s release “Get rich or die tryin’.”

The rapper also posted the photo of Trump thrusting his fist into the air as he was surrounded by U.S. Secret Service, writing on X, “I know the vibes 🤦‍♂️we are all in trouble now !”

According to Billboard, 50 Cent’s 2003 album track “Many Men (Wish Death)” dealt with him surviving a shooting.

“Many men wish death upon me/ Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can’t see/ I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be/ And n—– tryin’ to take my life away,” 50 Cent’s song begins, according to the lyrics.

The FBI Identified the Trump Shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania

50 Cent’s posts came shortly before the FBI identified the man who shot Trump during a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

“The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online,” the FBI wrote.

In a late-night news conference, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh office, Kevin P. Rojek, said that the agency is still investigating a motive. He called the shooting an “assassination attempt” against former President Trump.

In a statement that he posted to his Truth Social account, Trump said that he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, and shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

50 Cent Isn’t the Only Rapper to Post About the Trump Assassination Attempt

In addition to 50 Cent, another prominent rapper spoke out right after the Trump assassination attempt: Kid Rock.

He posted an expletive-laden video on his Instagram page shortly after Trump survived the attempt. “You [expletive] with Trump, you [expletive] with me,” Kid Rock said in the video, which had more than 197,000 likes by the morning of July 14.

In a statement posted on X, the U.S. Secret Service wrote that the shooter was on an elevated position and managed to fire multiple shots before being killed by the agency.

A spectator at the Trump rally was killed and two others were critically wounded, according to the agency’s news release. Those victims were not named.