How a Famous Lifetime Actress Got Dumped on the Radio

Vivica Fox is a regular fixture on Lifetime, having appeared in films such as “The Wrong Valentine” and “The Wrong Prince Charming.” She also dated rapper 50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson, for a period back in 2003.

The relationship started how it ended, with a public display. At the 2003 BET Awards, Jackson gave Fox a shoutout while accepting an award. “I’d like to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress,” the rapper said.

The pair began dating shortly after the shoutout, but the relationship didn’t last too long. In a recent Interview with VladTV, Fox said that Jackson planned on proposing at one point, but “the relationship broke up after the World Music Awards.”

The Lifetime actress went on to say that Jackson never ended things with her directly, but she got the message loud and clear from a radio interview the rapper did.

“I was in Baltimore filming “The Salon”, and my stylist Darryl Brown called me and said, ‘Your boy’s on the radio blasting you.’ At first, I went, ‘Who?’ And he was like, ’50 Cent.’ I was like, ‘Curtis?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, he’s telling everybody you guys broke up.’ And I was like, ‘We did? Huh.’ He never personally said it’s a wrap,” Fox told VladTV.

Fox Called Jackson Out in Her Book

In 2018, Fox released a memoir called “Every Day I’m Hustling.” In the book, she comments on her sex life with Jackson, also known as 50 Cent. “Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him,” Fox writes. The Daily News reports that Fox also suggests their sex life was “PG-13” in the book.

Jackson was not too happy about being put on blast and took to Instagram to express his frustration. Us Weekly reports that Jackson wrote in a now deleted Instagram post, “I’m waking up to this s–t. That was 14 years ago. Smh who does this? What the f–k!”

Fox Publicly Called Jackson Gay

The couple already had beef before Fox released her book. In a 2015 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the Lifetime actress implied that Jackson was gay. It started when host Andy Cohen asked Fox what she thought of Jackson dissing the show “Empire”, saying ratings were down because of all the “gay stuff.”

“First of all, you know the pot called the kettle black is all I’m saying,” Fox said. When Cohen asked her if she was insinuating Jackson was gay, Fox flipped her hair and stayed purposefully silent.

Jackson told Us Weekly what he thought of the comments. “That statement was like out of nowhere. I don’t know, it feels like desperation. It feels like searching for attention at that point because I haven’t dealt with her in ten years, eleven years,” the rapper said.

Fox Says Jackson Is the Love of Her Life

In her recent interview with VladTV, it sounds like Fox has come full circle in how she feels about Jackson.

“The main thing that killed the relationship is that we just went way too public way too fast. The love that I had for him and still to this day…will always like…he was the love of my life, I will admit that without any reservations,” Fox says.

Jackson reacted to Fox calling him the love of her life in a recent interview with Kris Kaylin. “I’m never bothered by when she says that. At the time that we actually connected with each other, we were unconscious of everything else,” the rapper said.