Rapper 6 Dogs Dies By Suicide at Age 21

Atlanta-based rapper 6 Dogs, whose real name is Chase Amick, died by suicide on January 26, as first reported by Everything Georgia on Twitter. He was 21.

Amick, who had amassed 164,000 followers on Instagram, just had one video posted from February 2018 at the time of his death. The comments section filled with “RIP” messages on Tuesday. Rapper Lil Aaron tweeted, “rip 6 dogs. real underground legend. made it all the way to benny blanco off of some internet rap songs. forever the goat.”

Amick started his rap career in secret, recording songs at his friend Tommy’s basement, due to growing up in a Christian household. He burst out into the rap scene via SoundCloud in 2016. His most famous hits include the songs, “Faygo Dreams,” which racked up over 14 million views on YouTube, and “Flossing,” which has nearly 7 million views, the latter of which was shot on an I-phone in his parents’ basement.

RIP 6dogs, an underground legend, instrumental in a lot of young rappers’ careers today. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/5PAoLwk1UK — Audiomack (@audiomack) January 26, 2021

In an interview with The Masked Gorilla, Amick opened up about his religious upbringing, and how he had a happy childhood. He said:

My super Christian parents, and all their friends, are super religious and stuff, and I love my childhood but we had this homeschooling group or whatever. I loved them, it was so fun we would just do stuff in the woods, make forts, like legos and stuff like that. I love my childhood, I’m glad I wasn’t just watching T.V. and stuff like that. I was reading books and doing stuff which contributed to my creativity.

While Amick teased the release of a new album on Twitter on November 8, his final tweet was a screenshot of Ray Daniels asking fellow musicians to reach out to those who may be suffering from depression.

Amick is survived by his parents and sister. Here’s what you need to know about the rapper 6 Dogs:

6 Dogs Said of His Rap Career, 'I Get Paid to Do What I Love & It Doesn't Even Feel Like a Job'

At age 18, the rapper was living on his own with his girlfriend, according to The Bird Feed, and was able to fully focus on his music career. Amick told the outlet at the time that he felt like he was living in a dream.

“I think it’s crazy that people even listen to my music and like it so much,” he said. “The other day I was like ‘Wow. I can’t believe it actually worked.’ I get paid to do what I love and it doesn’t even feel like a job.”

6 Dogs’ Music Brought Awareness to Suicide & Mental Health Issues

Amick told The Bird Feed that creating music has helped him relieve stress and express his honest emotions, but what touched the rapper the most was having fans reach out to him to say his music prevented them from dying by suicide.

“It feels really good to be able to help people like that, especially since I know what that’s like to have to go through,” he said, “In ‘Faygo Dreams,’ my favorite lyric is ‘thankful for these scars now,’ which was his way of encouraging listeners to embrace their struggles and describing how “people come out stronger on the other side.”

we love you 6 dogs, you will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/yVW3OdRy15 — Lyrical Lemonade (@LyricaLemonade) January 26, 2021

While speaking with The Masked Gorilla, Amick opened up about his own mental health struggles.

“I was super depressed, you know, I still feel some type of way sometimes but for the most part I’m straight now, but I just needed an outlet,” he said in 2017. “I’ve always wanted to rap. I remember just sitting in the lifeguard stand, the entire summer, 8 hours a day or longer and just sitting down and I was like ‘this sucks, I want to do something with my life.'”

he brought a lot of us into this community, will never forget rest in peace 6dogs 🎈 RIP pic.twitter.com/OTa0ynuPtO — FREE WRLD ENT® (@FreeWrldEnt) January 26, 2021

In fact, it was the healing qualities Amick felt through rapping that eventually got his parents on board with his career. He said:

Literally if I didn’t start recording I was have killed myself by now, not even kidding. It’s insane what a difference it made. It’s just getting everything out there. I had a therapist at one point and that’s nice, being able to tell things to someone, but when you tell things to literally everyone on the internet it’s amazing. It’s like having a million therapists.

6 Dogs Delayed the Release of His New Album After Contracting COVID-19

REST IN PEACE 6 DOGS pic.twitter.com/NRx0fRQAcR — Masked Gorilla (@MaskedGorilla) January 26, 2021

On July 1, the rapper revealed on Twitter that he tested positive for coronavirus. He tweeted, “Just took a covid test and my results came back positive:/ I’m str8 just a pretty bad headache. I’m a healthy dood tho so I should b fine. Unfortunately this will put a delay on the album thx for rockin w me y’all.”

It all works out I guess — 6 dogs (@6dogs) September 15, 2020

In September, the rapper was still hyped to get new music out. He tweeted, “There’s about to be so much fire music coming out sheesh. Covid has been shaping good artists on all fronts.”

Tributes Filled Twitter Following the Sudden News of 6 Dogs’ Death

Rest In Peace to a beautiful human being 🤍 pic.twitter.com/I7kJdCdFS0 — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) January 26, 2021

Fans, friends, and fellow rappers filled Twitter with their condolences following the news of 6 Dogs’ death. One person tweeted, “spent my entire middle school life listening to their stuff truly one of the reasons I make music and am the person I am today, the self titled project they put out in 2017 is truly one of my favorite pieces of music ever rest in paradise 6dogs :(.”

Rest in Peace 6dogs 🖤 pic.twitter.com/vWQhyX46Xw — Underground Underdogs (@UnderUnderdogs) January 26, 2021

Another fan tweeted, “6dogs was one of the kindest and most genuine people I’ve ever had the privilege of being friends with, he was always kind to others and was not afraid to be loving and to be himself and encourage others to be themselves. His only intent ever was positivity and this hurts so much.”

RIP Chase :’(

inspired me in so many ways and helped me grow as an artist and a person

❤️🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕 @6dogs pic.twitter.com/oOslIFvjXu — Yung Gravy (@yunggravy) January 26, 2021

6 dogs was one of the nicest people I ever had the pleasure of talking to . One of the only people who never changed when the clout came. he will forever be a part of my life and memories . So down to earth . So encouraging. So based . Rest in paradise. — 𝐆𝐰𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐲 (@itsokdontbesad) January 26, 2021

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

