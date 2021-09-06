Is 7-Eleven Open on Labor Day 2021? Hours & Menu Specials

Many Americans traveled for Labor Day 2021 to visit friends and family members. If you’re hitting the road and need a place to stop, the 7-Eleven convenience store is one retailer you can expect to remain open today.

Heavy confirmed with a media relations representative that 7-Eleven is open nationwide today but noted that some locations may be operating on different hours because of the holiday. “Although the company typically serves customers 24 hours, seven days a week, store operations on Labor Day will vary by location.” You can find a 7-Eleven store nearest you with the search tool on the company’s website.

Small Slurpees Are $1 on Labor Day

7-Eleven is offering Labor Day deals to all customers, the spokesperson confirmed to Heavy via email. Nationwide, customers can get a small Slurpee for $1 to “give a toast to the final days of Summer!”

The convenience store chain added three Slurpee flavors to the menu this summer. 7-Eleven described the flavors in a press release:

Blueberry Lemonade Bliss – Imagine the flavor of lemonade with the sweet and sour taste of berry. This lovely-in-lavender drink is made with real sugar and real juice.

Pineapple Whip – This bright yellow Slurpee drink is a cool blend of pineapple and rich whipped cream flavors. In other words, it’s a frozen tropical delight that immediately transports your mind to vacation mode.

Peach Perfect – Peach Perfect is made with real juice, is perfectly peachy in every way and has a light, slightly tart, refreshing taste.

7-Eleven Is Selling 2 Gameday Bundle Meal Deals as Part of an Ongoing Sweepstakes

7-Eleven customers have two meal packages they can order through the chain’s 7NOW mobile app. It’s part of the ongoing “Fuel Your Fandom” contest. The two meals include:

Erin Andrew’s Gameday Bundle: any large pizza and 16 boneless wings for $10

Dak Prescott’s Bundle any large pizza and 4 Big Gulp drinks for $10

Either of these Gameday Bundles earns customers 20 entries into the ongoing sweepstakes. Winners receive “a spot on 7-Eleven’s Superfan Influencer Team and an $11,000 signing bonus.”

Fans can also enter by posting images that demonstrate “how 7-Eleven fuels your fandom” on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok. Customers need to include #FuelYourFandomContest and tag 7-Eleven in each post to enter.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’ Recruited a Castaway From Tinder