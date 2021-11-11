How to Get Free Coffee at 7-Eleven on Veterans Day 2021

Happy Veterans Day! 7-Eleven is giving out free coffee and Big Gulps to veterans today as a thank you for their service.

Today, Thursday, November 11, 2021, is the day set aside to thank our veterans for their sacrifice. Many companies are stepping up by offering deals to veterans and active duty military, and 7-Eleven is among them, according to the company website.

Here’s what you need to know:

7-Eleven Offers Discounts to Veterans Through Veterans Advantage

Military.com, which reports on veterans deals and discounts throughout the year and on Veterans Day, reported that in 2021, veterans, active duty military members, National Guard and Reserve members are invited into the convenience store for a free coffee or Big Gulp. Family members are also eligible for the Veterans Day deal, Military.com reported.

“7-Eleven has joined forces with Veterans Advantage to offer military discounts at its convenience stores nationwide. Active duty, retired, veteran, guard, reservists and family members can get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day,” Military.com reported.

The website reported that the deal is offered both online and in stores, and the free coffee or Big Gulp is available to Active duty, Retirees, Veterans, Reserve and National Guard members and dependents.

7-Eleven Is Offering a New Line of Sustainably Sourced Coffee at its Locations

Veterans who are stopping in to 7-Eleven for a free coffee on Veterans Day will have the chance to try the convenience store’s new line of coffee, according to a company press release. The company announced on November 3, 2021, that it now has a new variety of 7-Reserve™ premium coffee.

“This new brew marks 7‑Eleven’s third 7-Reserve™ coffee to come from Central America and first to come from the Huehuetenango region, home to some of the finest coffee in the world,” the press release says. “But that’s not all that makes 7-Reserve™ Guatemala coffee so special: it tastes amazing and you can feel amazing about supporting farmers and sustainable farming methods when you buy it. The coffee is Rainforest Alliance Certified™ and made from single-origin, sustainably sourced, 100% Arabica beans.”

The press release said that farmers cultivate and process the beans on small farms in remote mountain towns, then sell their coffee in San Antonio Huista. The high elevation where the beans are grown gives the coffee “bright flavor notes and juicy flavor profiles,” the press release said. 7-Eleven’s new variety is a medium roast, which the company says highlights the positive qualities of the brew.

“7‑Eleven has a lot of coffee-drinkers with sophisticated opinions when it comes to taste and price,” said Jacob Barnes, 7‑Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director, in the press release. “7-Reserve™ Guatemala is perfect for those who are looking for a bolder cup to start their morning – or for a vacation from their regular coffee – without spending exorbitant coffeeshop prices. The beans for this variety are grown on small farms in a micro-region known for its high-quality coffee and sustainable farming practices—both requirements for all our 7-Reserve™ coffees.”

