90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Tell All Part 3 Spoilers & Predictions

The final segment of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 “Couples Tell All” special airs Monday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for tonight’s episode, titled ”Tell All Part 3,” reads, “In the final chapter of the Tell All, Larissa and Eric face Eric’s past misdeeds. Jess introduces a special guest, leaving the cast in shock, and Angela fires back at Michael‘s family.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Although the Happily Ever After Season 5 Tell All was filmed remotely from each of the cast members’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still features plenty of drama, tears, fights and nonsense to keep fans satisfied. Read on for spoilers and predictions for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Couples Tell All finale:

Tania & Syngin Discuss Children, Angela Confronts Michael’s Family & Eric’s Friend Natalie Makes an Appearance

Tania and Syngin’s marital issues are highlighted extensively during the final part of the Tell All, and in the short clip above, host Shaun Robinson asks Syngin if he will “ever” want to have kids. Fans already know that Syngin has been uncertain about starting a family for as long as the two have been together, and it looks like he’s still at odds with the idea since he immediately pauses to consider the question.

Meanwhile, Robinson asks Jess if she’ll ever be able to forgive Colt for cheating on her with his friend Vanessa while they were dating, and she later introduces her new boyfriend to her fellow Season 5 costars (which you can read more about below). Colt and Debbie are obviously present when she brings her new beau on camera, and Debbie utters “Oh my God,” when she sees him, so fans can expect some snarky comment and/or reaction from Colt and his mother.

Although the promo above is short, the description of the final Tell All segment promises some drama regarding Eric’s friend Natalie, the same woman Larissa called and questioned earlier this season. Fans can also expect Angela’s baby mama drama with Michael‘s aunt to finish playing out, so there is plenty for viewers to look forward to during tonight’s hour-long Tell All finale.

Jess Introduces Her Boyfriend Brian Hanvey & Shares Some Big News

Jess introduces her new boyfriend to viewers during tonight’s episode, much to the shock and surprise of her Season 5 costars. The reality star has been dating musician Brian Hanvey since February 2020, and it appears they’re still going strong today, based on their Instagram profiles. You can read more about Jess and Brian’s relationship here.

In the clip above, Jess calls Brian her “upgrade” from Colt while she holds his bearded face in her hands. Colt and Debbie don’t look happy, but Jess is all smiles as she says, “Brian, he is the man who support me, make me happy every single day, help me out a lot, make me happy.”

She also takes a dig at her ex by adding, “He love me, is loyal, don’t lie. He’s not a guy that need to talk with a lot of women for feel better, he just needs me. He’s made me special every single day.” She then shares some shocking news with her fellow 90 Day cast members – she and Brian are married!

She flashes a photo of the two on their wedding day while showing off her ring, and while everyone claps and congratulates Jess on her big news, Colt’s mom mutters “she got her green card.” Colt himself tells his ex-girlfriend, “Congratulations Jess, you did it. I’m happy for the newlyweds and their new green card,” so it’s obvious Colt’s a little salty.

Part 3 of the Tell All special airs Monday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After will be the final episode of the season. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

