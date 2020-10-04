90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Tell All Part 2 Spoilers

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 “Couples Tell All” special airs Sunday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for tonight’s episode, titled ”Tell All Part 2,” reads, “In Part 2 of the Tell All, our couples return with more revelations and drama. Colt clashes with his exes. Kalani questions if her marriage can be saved. Tania criticizes Syngin’s drinking. Michael wants Skyla’s egg.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Although the Happily Ever After Season 5 Tell All was filmed remotely from each of the cast members’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still features plenty of drama, tears, fights and nonsense to keep fans satisfied. During Part 2 of the Tell All, Tania accuses Syngin of drinking too much, Tammy threatens to fight almost every member of the Season 5 cast (including Colt’s mother Debbie), Colt, Larissa and Jess talk about their sex lives, and Angela and Michael discuss their fertility options, so viewers have plenty to look forward to during tonight’s episode.

Part 3 of the Tell All airs on Monday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET, so viewers should be sure to adjust their schedules accordingly. Read on for spoilers and predictions for the second part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Couples Tell All special:

Asuelu’s Mother Apologizes For Her Behavior & Tells Asuelu That He Needs to Take Care of His Family

Kalani and Asuelu once again confront Asuelu’s mother Lesina and his sister Tammy about their constant demands for money, Lesina’s comments about her grandchildren (and not caring about them), and Tammy’s attempt to fight Kalani at the pier. Everything is laid out on the table, and it’s obvious that there is still a lot of animosity between Kalani and Asuelu’s family.

In the clip above, host Shaun Robinson asks Lesina if she still wants her son to divorce Kalani, as she had mentioned during an earlier episode of the show. However, it appears Lesina’s views have changed significantly since Kalani confronted her in-laws in Washington.

“I love my son and I apologize for what I’m saying,” Lesina replies. “I don’t want Asuelu to lose his sons and his wife, and their beautiful family with Kalani’s mom and dad and Lisa. Everyone is so kind and very good to me. You’re so kind to my poor son.”

She continues, “I told him everything … how to live with his wife, taking care of the kids. Stop going to the volleyball, stop going to the dancing, stop going everywhere. Please stay home, take care of your wife and the kids, because now you are here in a America. You’re not a boy, you’re a big man now. So you better focus for your family, especially for your kids.”

When Robinson asks Kalani if she accepts Lesina’s apology, the reality star says she does, but it’s clear there are still some underlying issues Kalani doesn’t want to discuss on TV. She gives the 90 Day host a short, clipped answer and makes it clear she wants the subject dropped. “Yeah I always accept his mom’s apologies,” Kalani responds. “I’m fine having a relationship with her. Let’s leave it at that.”

Although the clip doesn’t show it, Tammy eventually jumps in and tells Kalani once again that she needs to respect Asuelu’s culture because it’s his “responsibility” to take care of his Samoan family. She also says Kalani and Asuelu should separate until they can work through their marital issues. When Kalani’s family and her Season 5 costars jump in to share their thoughts, Tammy threatens to fight every person who disagrees with her (including Colt’s mother).

Tania Claims Syngin Has a Drinking Problem But His Friends Disagree

Tania and Syngin’s marital issues are highlighted extensively during the second part of the Tell All, and in the clip above, Robinson brings in Syngin’s friends to discuss their relationship. Earlier in the episode, Tania sheds light on how often her husband drinks and how it affects their marriage, so Robinson asks his friends if they think Syngin has a drinking problem.

“No, and I’ll tell you three reasons,” his friend says in the promo. He then asks Syngin if he’s working (yes) and if he’s having an employment issues because of his drinking (no), but before Syngin’s friend can finish his point, Tania cuts him off and claims Syngin was unable to “get a work permit because of his drinking.”

The reality couple starts to bicker back and forth about a time when Syngin found himself in trouble for drinking too much behind the bar in South Africa. The argument begins to escalate and cuts out just as Syngin asks his wife to let him talk, but nothing really gets accomplished. In the end, the reality stars remain at odds about having children, Syngin’s drinking problem and their future together, so don’t expect much to be resolved during Sunday’s episode.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Part 3 of the Tell All special airs tomorrow, October 5 at the same time. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

