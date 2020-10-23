90 Day Fiance Stars Divorce Amid Cheating Allegations

It’s over. 90 Day Fiance stars Laura and Aladin Jallali, who appeared on The Other Way, are officially divorced. Laura confirmed the news during an interview on The Domenick Nati Show, saying she suspects Aladin cheated on her. She surmised that the fame that came along with being on reality TV was too much for Aladin to handle, and claims the reality TV show ruined her marriage.

“We are officially divorced as of 12 p.m. our time, so I am now single if there are any men who want to put a ring on it … I will judge the diamond size and the quality. But, totally. Come on, [direct message] me, show me the ring. Let’s get jiggy with it!” Laura said while appearing on The Domenick Nati Show. She added: “It’s over. See ya later. Thanks for the ride. Hasta la vista, baby.”

Laura said the divorce papers were all in Arabic and that she had them interpreted by a friend. Aladin is reportedly supposed to pay her $30 per month, according to the papers, but Laura says he can keep his money. “He needs it more than me,” she said.

Laura claimed sex with Aladin was not good. She claimed to be a “good actress in the two-minutes it lasted,” saying she never experienced an orgasm while she was with him. Since then, she hasn’t had any “jiggy” in more than two years. She is talking to someone new, “a real hottie.” Laura said he has a “lovely personality” but she hasn’t met him yet. “We talk all the time, every day.”

Laura Accused Aladin of Cheating

Laura Jallali Announces She Is Officially Divorced From Aladin And He May Have Cheatedhttps://twitter.com/KingOfContacts https://www.facebook.com/DomNatiShow https://www.instagram.com/DomNatiShow http://DomenickNati.com DomenickNatiShow@gmail.com 2020-10-22T01:21:27Z

Laura didn’t have any proof that Aladin cheated, but she suspected he was unfaithful because of all the attention he started to get from other women once he appeared on the show. She said the cameras following them around at their second wedding turned him into a local celebrity.

Possible infidelity was one of the things that scared Laura the most about going on 90 Day Fiance. “When we both agreed to go on the show, one thing I said to Aladin prior was, ‘Please don’t do me wrong… I’m not gonna go on TV with you if you are going to eventually leave me for somebody younger, more beautiful,’” she said. Laura added that he promised her up-and-down that he wouldn’t cheat and that he’d be faithful.

Her worst fear came true. “Straight up, that’s what happened. He’s got inundated by a ton of women. I mean, he was already engaged six months after our Tell-All. So, in that regard, he wasn’t the most faithful man, you know what I mean?” she said. “Did he sleep with somebody when I traveled to New York City to do my Tell-All? Maybe. I don’t know. He had a lot of girls there in Africa that were quite interested in him. They all thought he was really rich because the TV cameras coming to Tunisia to film our second wedding. So he was like the bomb [of the city he lived in].”

Aladin Asked For A Divorce Weeks After Their Second Wedding

The divorce might not come as a surprise to 90 Day Fiance fans. During their Tell-All special, Laura revealed that Aladin had asked her to end their marriage.

“Last year, I married my young, hot Tunisian Aladin, but shortly after, he asked me for a divorce,” Laura said, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “It really shocked me, but looking back now, I can’t help but feel Aladin was definitely using me to come to North America.”

Even though Laura enjoyed being a TLC personality, she said it caused her divorce. “I lost my marriage due to this show,” she said. “However, what I have lost in a husband, I have gained in so many amazing, wonderful friends.”

While speaking to Aladin over video chat, she accused him of using her. “You know how I know that you used me? Because you don’t fall out of love like this,” she said on the reunion.

READ NEXT: Larissa Lima Responds To Being Fired From 90 Day Fiance