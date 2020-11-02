Update on Amber Portwood After Rumors Swirl About Her ‘Missing’

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is not missing, although some fans worried about her safety. The Indiana native has been unusually quiet on social media, but that’s because she alerted her fans she would be taking a break from Instagram. The chatter about her whereabouts ticked up after her Belgian boyfriend, Dimitri Garcia, posted a poorly translated message that made it seem like he didn’t know the location of his girlfriend.

“Let’s stay positive because each day that passes is one less day before we find her. I love you,” Dimitri wrote, according to The Hollywood Gossip. He probably meant “until we see each other again,” the publication noted, saying the meaning was lost in the translation.

Amber took to Instagram to say she was safe. “I’m not missing! Love everyone 💗 Thank you for your concern though,” she wrote.

The last time Amber posted a picture of herself was in July, and on the same day she shared a cryptic message where she said she was “disappointed,” but she didn’t say who or what let her down. “Such disappointment tonight honestly. Sending love to my amazing followers who have been here since day one throughout all the struggles,” she wrote. “Goodnight sweethearts! I’ve been up for two hours so hopefully, I’ll go back to sleep now. Thanks for the help loves.”

Fans Can Get A Personalized Shout Out From Amber Through Cameo

For fans who miss Amber on social media and Teen Mom OG, there is still a way to see the star. Amber joined Cameo, the app where celebrities give shoutouts to their fans for a fee. A cameo from Amber costs $65 and her page says she responds to fans within seven days. She’s been reviewed more than a dozen times, with a handful of responses being shared on November 2.

“Hi, loves! I’m excited to be able to personally message my amazing positive fans!” her Cameo bio says. “I’m an original Teen Mom OG. I ❤ helping people by sharing my life struggles & experiences. I’m very excited to talk.”

Amber announced her Cameo profile on Instagram in July. “I’m happy to be a part of the @cameo family and can’t wait to talk to all my amazing fans!! See link above to get a personal message from me and of course sending love,” she wrote at the time.

Amber Said She Was Quitting Social Media Over The Summer To Help With Her ‘Mental Stability’

In a since-deleted post, Amber revealed she was removing herself from social media to help focus on her emotional health, according to screenshots shared by The Sun.

“For my health and mental stability that I have worked so hard to successfully change I will not be a part of this anymore,” she wrote. “The negativity from social media is not acceptable in my life for the time being. I tried to come back and be nice but it’s not worth the time atm.”

“Sending all my love to everyone and may karma not be too harsh because from experience it can be very intense,” she continued. “Only the strong can survive and sometimes some people aren’t on the same wavelength. Try to be blessed.”

Amber has been unusually quiet ever since she was arrested on July 5, 2019, for assault against ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, with whom she shares a son, James. Amber was sentenced to probation for three years over the incident after she accepted a plea deal. She shares joint legal custody, while Andrew has primary custody. She also visits daughter Leah, who lives with her father Gary Shirley full-time.

