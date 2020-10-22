Anfisa Nava Comments on Larissa Lima’s 90 Day Fiance Firing

When Larissa Lima was unexpectedly fired by TLC after her CamSoda appearance, former 90 Day Fiance star Anfisa Nava said things are only going to get better for the Brazilian star.

Anfisa appeared on the TLC reality show during the earlier iterations of the show with ex-husband Jorge Nava. The Russian native has gone on to compete in bikini competitions and works as a personal trainer. On the surface, it looks like things have worked out for Anfisa since leaving the series, and she said Larissa will probably make more money now that she’s free from her obligations with TLC.

Anfisa responded to Larissa’s post about being let go, which was originally shared to her Instagram page last month. “Dear Friends and Followers, I want to make a statement for you, I’m no longer a cast member on the show 90 Day Fiance. Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me,” she wrote. “I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”

“Good for you” Anfisa wrote, according to The Hollywood Gossip. “You’ll be a millionaire in no time.” To those who questioned why Larissa’s firing would be a good thing, Anfisa reiterated that she “was serious” about her comment.

Larissa’s CamSoda show reportedly raked in $100,000 for the 1-hour show. She reportedly produced one of the top five shows in the history of CamSoda.

Larissa Says Both She and TLC Were Unhappy With Their Situation

EXCLUSIVE: Larissa Breaks Her Silence After Being Fired!Larissa Lima sits down for an exclusive interview with celebrity blogger, John Yates, to break her silence since getting fired from '90 Day Fiance.' Nothing is off limits. #LarissaLima #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEver #JohnYates 2020-10-20T04:21:34Z

During an interview with blogger John Yates, Larissa revealed that she was “tired” of filming. She had been working on a new season of Happily Ever After with boyfriend Eric Nichols, but she was getting sick of having to film for hours and then have her segments whittled down to two-minute clips.

She also said she felt pressure to create a character that was not her, which resulted in immense anxiety. She said ultimately filming wasn’t worth all the stress.

“I don’t care anymore,” she Larissa told Yates. “I don’t care about the fame. [I was] feeling that [the show] was not a blessing anymore for me. So it was not good for them, it was not good for me.”

“I was unhappy,” she continued. “People think we are on TV, we like the clout. Yes. It opens doors… but we also deal with too much bad things.”

Larissa Figures She Can Be Successful Without 90 Day Fiance

Instead of having to deal with the drama and scrutiny that comes along with appearing on 90 Day Fiance, Larissa figured she could still make money through her OnlyFans account.

“I thought, wait: I could do my OnlyFans, not be famous, make my money and I don’t need to deal with that,” she told Yates.

Larissa has more than 500,000 Instagram followers. On OnlyFans, she charges $25 per month. “Here you will find exclusive and never seen before photos and videos,” her bio reads.

READ NEXT: Larissa Lima Responds To Being Fired From 90 Day Fiance