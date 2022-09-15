Former 90 Day Fiance Star Slams TLC for ‘Exploitation’

A former “90 Day Fiance” star has taken to Instagram to blast the TLC network for the show she once starred on.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko appeared on the shows “90 Day Fiancé” and “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” from 2016 until 2018 and was one of the most controversial cast members at that time. She was often portrayed as a gold digger with anger issues who many people felt used her fiance, Jorge Nava.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko Says She ‘Didn’t Agree to Be a Clown for Pennies’ & Won’t Return to ’90 Day Fiance’: ‘I Know My Worth’

Now, years after she’s left the show that put her on the map, she’s addressing why she hasn’t returned.

“I know my worth and I wasn’t treated well or getting what I deserve,” she said on her Instagram Story during a Q & A session. “I don’t agree to be a clown for pennies on a dollar while the network makes millions. Wish other people would do the same and stop this exploitation. But unfortunately for others it’s their only way to make a living.”

Other previous stars commented on an Instagram account which shared a screenshot of the Instagram Story supporting Arkhipchenko.

Paola Mayfield wrote, “She isn’t wrong.”

Deavan Clegg, who recently came out to say most of her storyline was fake, used a clapping emoji and wrote, “yes exactly.”

Erika Owens used the hand clap emoji to express her support.

And Ashley Martson wrote, “She isn’t the only one who didn’t return. She’s right.”

Several fans were not as supportive though.

“Right except she wouldn’t be here without the show,” someone said.

“Maybe the franchise doesn’t pay but the opportunities that come after because of exposure do,” another fan said.

Someone said, “After it has paid for her entire lifestyle….rightttt”

“Anfisa was one of the biggest clowns of all. Screaming, hitting, keying Jorge’s car ect,” someone said.

“I mean who she think she is? Megan Thee Stallion? Sit down be humble comrade anfisa,” a fan wrote.

Anfisa Revealed She Had Finally Become an American Citizen in July 2022

Arkhipchenko married Nava on the show but their honeymoon stage was shortlived when Nava was “arrested and was sent to prison for two-and-a-half years for marijuana possession” according to Screenrant.

Following their split, Arkhipchenko moved to California and began a career in fitness and bodybuilding. She also went to college and earned a degree, with honors, from UC Irvine in business.

On July 27, 2022, Arkhipchenko revealed she’d finally earned her US citizenship.

Fans took to the comments to celebrate with Arkhipchenko.

“Congratulations Anfisa! I admire the woman you are and have made of yourself. You deserve all the success and happiness in this world,” a fan wrote.

“she’s winning, and I’m here for it congrats bbygirl!” another fan said.

“Aaahhh!! I’m so happy for you, I could cry,” someone wrote. “I’ve followed your journey from 90 day to now and to see your strength and growth and perseverance is so inspiring. I’m really proud of you! You deserve all the happiness’”

“Get it girl! You worked hard for this! Well earned!” someone said.

