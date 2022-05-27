Man Featured on 90 Day Fiance Pleads Guilty to Murder, Sentenced to Life

A man featured on TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” has pleaded guilty to a murder charge and was sentenced for the crime.

Douglas Wooten appeared briefly on “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” as Angela Deem‘s potential wedding planner.

Here’s what you need to know:

Douglas Wooten Turned Himself in to Hazlehurst, Georgia Police Following the Death of Marcos Ramirez in January 2021

According to The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Wooten turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued. The arrest was made on January 7, 2021, and he was charged with “felony murder, home invasion, armed robbery, cruelty to children 2nd degree.” Prior to Wooten turning himself in, Kegan B. Bennett, Denver L. Wooten (believed to be Douglas’ son), and Verlyttia Ivory were all arrested and charged “in connection to the death of Marcos Ramirez.”

“At approximately 8:45 p.m., the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office responded to 21 Mark Hall Drive regarding a call of someone having been shot. Upon arrival, deputies found Marcos Ramirez, 54, deceased due to gunshot wounds,” the GBI said in an official statement to the media.

According to the Jeff Davis Ledger, “Ramirez, 54, who had come to Jeff Davis County from Mexico and had lived her (sic) for 30 years, left behind four children and two grandchildren, all of whom reside in Jeff Davis County.”

Douglas Wooten Pleaded Guilty to the Murder Charges and Was Sentenced to Life in Prison

According to court records obtained by Heavy, Wooten entered a guilty plea on May 2, 2022, and was sentenced to life the same day.

The other three arrested for the murder of Ramirez are all at varying stages of their cases. Bennett entered the same guilty plea and was given the same life sentence. Ivory has yet to enter a plea and is still awaiting trial, according to the court documents.

Denver Wooten, just 18 years old, has also not entered a plea and is awaiting trial.

Angela Deem, Wooten’s Connection to 90 Day Fiance Was Urged by Fans to See a Doctor After Instagram Video Was Shared

On May 21, 2022, Deem posted a video on Instagram of her “laying around” but fans spotted a discoloration on her lip and urged her to see a doctor about it.

“Please see a doctor about your lip. I know someone who had that spot and it was cancer,” someone wrote on Instagram.

“Yes. Me too. I’m a dental hygienist…..I’ve seen enough in my profession. Please Angela. We care about you!” someone wrote.

“You have got to see someone about your lip. It’s getting worse,” a fan wrote.

“Please get your lip looked at !!” a concerned follower wrote.

“That lip what is that ?” someone said.

“… she does need to see a doctor ASAP as it can make you very ill,” another person wrote.

“I’m worried about your lip, you need to see a doctor as soon as possible,” a fan said.

“The market on your lip is getting worse Angela, why don’t your doctor don’t say anything? Is it a birthmarket spot?” someone asked.

“What’s up with your lip? It looks like it’s always healing,” another fan asked.

“What’s going on with your bottom lip Sis? Are you okay?” a fan questioned.

