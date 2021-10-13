90 Day Fiancé Stars Announce They Are Splitting up and It’s Getting Ugly

A newly married “90 Day Fiancé” couple confirmed they are heading for divorce after just two years of marriage.

Season 7 couple, Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio are splitting up according to a lengthy social media post written by Jessen on the couple’s second wedding anniversary.

The post has since been deleted and replaced by photos of his children and quotes, but the transcription was obtained by InTouchWeekly.com and can be read in its entirety right here.

“A quick break from my social media break to say …. #HappyAnniversary [Juliana Custodio] Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last. Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time. Your experiences in life have developed in you a resilience, self-reliance, and independence that allows you to survive, and even thrive, under almost any circumstance. You also possess a natural and an incredibly beautiful joy, happiness, and positivity that made me fall in love with you the first time we were ever together. Those of us who truly know you realize that the beauty inside of you is even more incredible than your beauty on the outside. I understand how our situation throughout the pandemic could slowly, and eventually completely, drain you of these qualities. All of us were completely drained by the end of it and I did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be. The stress and the pressure of providing for everyone got the better of me and I did not take care of myself. All along, I failed to recognize that you were there for me. I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start. You are more suited for the life that you had before we met and I can understand why you would want to return. Your happiness is more important to me than me being a part of your unhappiness. My love for you remains true and will always be there for you. I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new. I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you. I will remain with you in the wonderful memories that we shared together. My heart is broken.”

Juliana Custodio Took to Instagram to Share Her Version of the Split With Michael Jessen

Shortly after news of the split was made public, Custodio made her own statement giving about how and why the marriage did not work.

“Happy two year anniversary and the couple of years together, Michael. As you well said, only our second anniversary and our last. You pointed the COVID-19 as one of the reasons we are no longer together, but we all know that there are more than that. I am grateful for all the lessons and the moments we got to spend together and the beautiful memories with your family. As everyone, we went through a hard time financially, but it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids, ex-wife and her husband financially because I was the only one working at the time, but we all know how the situation wears out. I wasn’t part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to a point I was not living the life I wanted to live. I needed to leave because I wasn’t recognizing who I am anymore. I left my life in Europe and career to live with you, because I love you. But I love myself more, to the point to recognize I am important and I want to be happy. You say I have found ‘someone new. But the truth is, I found happiness within myself. I am happy with the new phase, and I ask you to let me go. Stop making me feel guilty to put myself the most important person because this is how we supposed to do. I apologize for the way this happened, but we talked multiple times about it and you never seemed to listen or try to understand me. Girls and boys, if you’re in a relationship with you’re not happy and you know it doesn’t matter what you do, this will not work out, stand up for yourself! Don’t afraid to live your best life because you’re afraid of what people will think. You are the only person that know what you’ve been through. Everyone deserves respect, protection, understanding, love and kindness. Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth. Someone who values you won’t ever put themselves in a position to lose you. No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path. Don’t be afraid to start over. It’s a brand new opportunity to rebuild what you truly want. Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be! I wish you all the best, MJ. Peace and happiness to everyone.”

Fans Were Critical About Michael Jessen’s Friendship With His Ex-Wife

When fans realized Jessen introduced the “90 Day Fiancé” fans to his ex-wife and the other of his two children, Sarah Jessen, they immediately found their relationship odd.

The family opened their home warmly to Custodio and Sarah even officiated the wedding something that fans just did not quite understand, as documented by Cheatsheet.com.

“Juliana and I are extremely close and I hope the producers will end up showing how our relationship has evolved and you will stay tuned with an open mind and heart,” Sarah wrote on Facebook as reported by Realitytvworld.com.

